French president arrives in Mayotte to survey Cyclone Chido damage

MAMOUDZOU, Mayotte (AP) — France's President Emmanuel Macron arrived Thursday to the Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte to survey the devastation that Cyclone Chido wrought across the French territory as thousands of people tried cope without the bare essentials such as water or electricity.

“Mayotte is demolished,” an airport security agent told Macron as soon as he stepped of the plane.

The security agent, Assane Haloi, said small children are without water or electricity and have nowhere to go because "everything is demolished.”

“There’s no roof, there’s nothing. No water, no food, no electricity. We can’t even shelter, we are all wet with our children covering ourselves with whatever we have so that we can sleep,” she said, asking for emergency aid.

Macron went on an helicopter for an aerial appraisal of the damage. He then headed to the hospital in Mamoudzou, Mayotte’s capital, to meet with medical staff and patients. He will then visit a destroyed neighborhood.

French authorities said at least 31 people have died and more than 1,500 people were injured, more than 200 critically.

But it's feared hundreds or even thousands of people have died after the strongest cyclone in nearly a century ripped through the French territory of Mayotte off the coast of Africa on Saturday.

Ahamadi Mohammed said Macron's visit “is a good thing because he’ll be able to see by himself the damage.”

“I think that we’ll then get significant aid to try and get the island back on its feet,” the 58-year-old said.

A navy ship was due to arrive in Mayotte on Thursday with 180 tons of aid and equipment, according to the French military.