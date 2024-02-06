All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 4, 2024

French lawmakers vote to oust prime minister in the first successful no-confidence vote since 1962

PARIS (AP) — France’s far-right and left-wing lawmakers joined together Wednesday in a historic no-confidence vote prompted by budget disputes that forces

TOM NOUVIAN and SYLVIE CORBET, Associated Press
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier holds a document during speeches at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier holds a document during speeches at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier listens to speeches at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier listens to speeches at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier listens to speeches at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier listens to speeches at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen delivers her speech at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen delivers her speech at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen delivers her speech at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen delivers her speech at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives to deliver her speech at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives to deliver her speech at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lawmakers convene at the National Assembly during a debate and prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Lawmakers convene at the National Assembly during a debate and prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, left, listens to speeches from the tribunes at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
French far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, left, listens to speeches from the tribunes at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon listens to speeches rom the tribunes at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
French far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon listens to speeches rom the tribunes at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French far-left France Unbowed party parliament member Eric Coquerel speaks at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
French far-left France Unbowed party parliament member Eric Coquerel speaks at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen speaks at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen speaks at the National Assembly prior to a no-confidence vote that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former French President and now socialist party parliament member Francois Hollande sits at the National Assembly before French lawmakers vote on a no-confidence motion that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Former French President and now socialist party parliament member Francois Hollande sits at the National Assembly before French lawmakers vote on a no-confidence motion that could bring down the Prime Minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier, center, talks to people at the National Assembly before French lawmakers vote on a no-confidence motion that could bring down the prime minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier, center, talks to people at the National Assembly before French lawmakers vote on a no-confidence motion that could bring down the prime minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier, center, talks to people at the National Assembly before French lawmakers vote on a no-confidence motion that could bring down the prime minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier, center, talks to people at the National Assembly before French lawmakers vote on a no-confidence motion that could bring down the prime minister and the government for the first time since 1962, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — France’s far-right and left-wing lawmakers joined together Wednesday in a historic no-confidence vote prompted by budget disputes that forces Prime Minister Michel Barnier and his Cabinet members to resign, a first since 1962.

The National Assembly approved the motion by 331 votes. A minimum of 288 were needed.

President Emmanuel Macron insisted he will serve the rest of his term until 2027. However, he will need to appoint a new prime minister for the second time after July’s legislative elections led to a deeply divided parliament.

Barnier, a conservative appointed in September, will become the shortest-serving prime minister in France’s modern Republic.

“As this mission may soon come to an end, I can tell you that it will remain an honor for me to have served France and the French with dignity,” Barnier said in his final speech before the vote.

“This no-confidence motion… will make everything more serious and more difficult. That’s what I’m sure of,” he said.

Wednesday's crucial vote rose from fierce opposition to Barnier’s proposed budget.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament, is deeply fractured, with no single party holding a majority. It comprises three major blocs: Macron’s centrist allies, the left-wing coalition New Popular Front, and the far-right National Rally. Both opposition blocs, typically at odds, are uniting against Barnier, accusing him of imposing austerity measures and failing to address citizens’ needs.

Speaking at the National Assembly ahead of the vote, National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, whose party’s goodwill was crucial to keeping Barnier in power, said “we’ve reached the moment of truth, a parliamentary moment unseen since 1962.”

“Stop pretending the lights will go out,” hard-left lawmaker Eric Coquerel said, noting the possibility of an emergency law to levy taxes from Jan. 1, based on this year’s rules. “The special law will prevent a shutdown. It will allow us to get through the end of the year by delaying the budget by a few weeks.”

Macron must appoint a new prime minister, but the fragmented parliament remains unchanged. No new legislative elections can be held until at least July, creating a potential stalemate for policymakers.

Macron said discussions about him potentially resigning were “make-believe politics” during a trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this week, according to French media reports.

“I’m here because I’ve been elected twice by the French people,” Macron said. He was also reported as saying: “We must not scare people with such things. We have a strong economy.”

While France is not at risk of a U.S.-style government shutdown, political instability could spook financial markets.

France is under pressure from the European Union to reduce its colossal debt. The country’s deficit is estimated to reach 6% of gross domestic product this year and analysts say it could rise to 7% next year without drastic adjustments. The political instability could push up French interest rates, digging the debt even further.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 4
New LAPD chief says he will work to protect immigrants ahead...
WorldDec. 4
Takeaways from the Supreme Court arguments on transgender he...
WorldDec. 4
White House says at least 8 US telecom firms, dozens of nati...
WorldDec. 4
French lawmakers vote to oust prime minister in the first su...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Israeli strikes on a Gaza tent camp kill at least 21 people, hospital says
WorldDec. 4
Israeli strikes on a Gaza tent camp kill at least 21 people, hospital says
WWE is seeking a bigger stage and Netflix, pushing for more live events, is providing it
WorldDec. 4
WWE is seeking a bigger stage and Netflix, pushing for more live events, is providing it
United Healthcare CEO kept a low public profile. Then he was shot to death in New York
WorldDec. 4
United Healthcare CEO kept a low public profile. Then he was shot to death in New York
Sumo wrestlers bring 1,500 years of tradition to London as the sport has an international moment
WorldDec. 4
Sumo wrestlers bring 1,500 years of tradition to London as the sport has an international moment
Michigan court upholds light sentence for woman who killed dad in dispute over ride
WorldDec. 4
Michigan court upholds light sentence for woman who killed dad in dispute over ride
Jury views key videos in NYC subway chokehold death trial
WorldDec. 4
Jury views key videos in NYC subway chokehold death trial
Raw milk recall in California expands after tests detect more bird flu virus
WorldDec. 4
Raw milk recall in California expands after tests detect more bird flu virus
Trump hires Peter Navarro as White House adviser as he continues building administration
WorldDec. 4
Trump hires Peter Navarro as White House adviser as he continues building administration
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy