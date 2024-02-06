French farmers mobilize for protests over EU-Mercosur trade deal

PARIS (AP) — French farmers are mobilizing for widespread protests on Monday targeting the EU-Mercosur trade agreement. Backed by their government, they argue the deal threatens their livelihoods by allowing a surge of South American agricultural imports produced under less stringent environmental standards.

Protests are planned nationwide, including gatherings at prefectures and traffic circles. One group blocked a highway south of Paris on Sunday night with tractors, and scattered actions have been held recently leading up to this week's protests.

The European Union and the Mercosur trade bloc, composed of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia, reached an initial agreement in 2019, but negotiations stumbled due to opposition from farmers and some European governments, specifically France.

“It is unacceptable as it stands,” said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who agrees with the logic of the farmers who have fueled the protests.

“It is unthinkable that will we impose particularly tough restrictions on your industrial and agricultural sectors, that we would not demand likewise from our commercial partners, including the Paris climate accords or a number of environmental rules,” he said.

But France's hands might be tied.

The new protests come amid fears the agreement could be finalized at the G20 summit in Brazil on Nov. 18-19, or in the coming weeks. A partial EU-Mercosur deal, with many of the unsavory parts for French farmers, could be agreed to over their heads since France does not hold veto power.

Other nations like Germany and Spain would like to see a far-reaching deal with their South American counterparts.