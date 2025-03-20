DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A French citizen imprisoned in Iran for over 880 days has been freed, French officials said Thursday.

The release of Olivier Grondeau comes as France and the rest of Europe try to pursue negotiations with Iran over its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

U.S. President Donald Trump meanwhile has sent his own letter to Iran's 85-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to jumpstart talks. Trump is also pressuring Tehran over its support of Yemen's Houthi rebels as the American military has launched an intense new campaign of airstrikes targeting the group.

In going public with his detention in January, Grondeau alluded to the politics at play in his imprisonment.

“You become a human who has been stocked away indefinitely because one government is seeking to exert pressure on another,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote online that Grondeau had been freed. He offered no immediate details of what led to Grondeau’s release, though it came on Nowruz, the Persian New Year, when Iran has released prisoners in the past.

Jean-Noël Barrot, France's minister for Europe and foreign affairs, posted a picture online of Grondeau smiling aboard what appeared to be a private jet.

“We will tirelessly continue our efforts to ensure that all our compatriots still held hostage, including Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, are in turn released,” Barrot wrote.

Macron also raised their cases.

“Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris must be freed from Iranian jails,” he wrote. “All my thoughts are with them and their families on this day.”

Iran does not acknowledge release

The Iranian government did not immediately acknowledge Grondeau’s release. Such releases of Westerners in Iran typically come in exchange for something. Earlier this week, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said France had arrested an Iranian woman who supported Palestinians, but said Tehran was still trying to gather more details about her case.

On Grondeau’s lap in the image from the private jet was a plastic-wrapped T-shirt bearing a picture of the pop star Britney Spears, something officials did not acknowledge in welcoming Grondeau’s release. He put it on before getting off the plane and embracing his family on returning home, in footage aired by French broadcaster TF1.