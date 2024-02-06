All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 8, 2024

France’s minority government survives a no-confidence vote, 2 weeks after taking office

PARIS (AP) — France’s minority government survived a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, two weeks after taking office, getting over the first hurdle placed by left-wing lawmakers to bring down new conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

AP News, Associated Press
France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier delivers a speech at the National Assembly, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier delivers a speech at the National Assembly, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)ASSOCIATED PRESS
France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier gestures as delivers a speech at the National Assembly, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier gestures as delivers a speech at the National Assembly, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the French unbowed party show their voting cards during the speech Prime Minister Michel Barnier arrives at the National Assembly, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Members of the French unbowed party show their voting cards during the speech Prime Minister Michel Barnier arrives at the National Assembly, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen reacts during the speech of Prime Minister Michel Barnier at the National Assembly, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen reacts during the speech of Prime Minister Michel Barnier at the National Assembly, in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — France’s minority government survived a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, two weeks after taking office, getting over the first hurdle placed by left-wing lawmakers to bring down new conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

The vote was a key test for Barnier, whose Cabinet is forced to rely on the far right’s good will to be able to stay in power.

The no-confidence motion was brought by a left-wing coalition, the New Popular Front. It received 197 votes, far from the 289 votes needed to pass. The far-right National Rally group, which counts 125 lawmakers, abstained from voting.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

PARIS (AP) — France’s minority government is expected to survive a no-confidence vote on Tuesday in a test for new conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier, forced to rely on the far right’s good will to be able to stay in power.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

It comes as Barnier's fragile government faces a major challenge to get a budget for next year approved with no majority at parliament.

Following June-July parliamentary elections, the National Assembly, France’s powerful lower house of parliament, is divided into three major blocs: the New Popular Front, Macron’s centrist allies and the far-right National Rally party. None of them won an outright majority.

The no-confidence motion was brought by 192 lawmakers of a left-wing coalition, the New Popular Front, composed of the hard-left France Unbowed, Socialists, Greens and Communists. It needs 289 votes to pass.

The far-right National Rally group, which counts 125 lawmakers, has said it would abstain from voting a no-confidence motion for now. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, herself a lawmaker, said she decided to “give a chance” to the government.

Barnier’s cabinet is mostly composed of members of his Republicans party and centrists from French President Emmanuel Macron’s alliance who altogether count just over 200 lawmakers.

Left-wing lawmakers denounced the choice of Barnier as prime minister as they were not given a chance to form a minority government, despite securing the most seats at the National Assembly. This government “is a denial of the result of the most recent legislative elections,” the motion read.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 9
The Latest: Milton approaches Florida as a Category 4 hurric...
WorldOct. 9
Honda recalls nearly 1.7 million vehicles for steering probl...
WorldOct. 9
Social Security's scheduled cost of living increase 'won't m...
WorldOct. 9
Trump has long blasted China's trade practices. His 'God Ble...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Latest: Hurricane Milton threatens to overshadow presidential campaigning
WorldOct. 9
The Latest: Hurricane Milton threatens to overshadow presidential campaigning
Sanewashing? The banality of crazy? A decade into the Trump era, media hasn't figure him out
WorldOct. 9
Sanewashing? The banality of crazy? A decade into the Trump era, media hasn't figure him out
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, suffers stroke
WorldOct. 9
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, suffers stroke
The death toll in a gang attack on a small Haitian town rises to 115, a local official says
WorldOct. 9
The death toll in a gang attack on a small Haitian town rises to 115, a local official says
Kirk Cousins joined the 500-yard club but couldn't top Norm Van Brocklin's 73-year-old record
WorldOct. 9
Kirk Cousins joined the 500-yard club but couldn't top Norm Van Brocklin's 73-year-old record
Biden is set to speak with Netanyahu in the leaders' first conversation since August
WorldOct. 9
Biden is set to speak with Netanyahu in the leaders' first conversation since August
A rare comet brightens the night skies in October
WorldOct. 9
A rare comet brightens the night skies in October
Trump sets sights on Pennsylvania and Harris plans to head west as hurricane scrambles campaigning
WorldOct. 9
Trump sets sights on Pennsylvania and Harris plans to head west as hurricane scrambles campaigning
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy