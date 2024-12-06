PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday to stay in office until the end of his term, due in 2027, and announced that he will name a new prime minister within days in efforts to overcome the political deadlock following the resignation of ousted Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

Macron came out fighting a day after a historic no-confidence vote prompted by budget disputes at the National Assembly left France without a functioning government. He laid blame at the door of his opponents on the far right for bringing down Barnier's government.

“They chose disorder,” he said.

The president said the far right and the far left had united in what he called “an anti-Republican front” and stressed: “I won’t shoulder other people’s irresponsibility.”

He said he’d name a new prime minister within days but gave no hints as to who that might be.

Earlier in the day, Macron “took note” of Barnier’s resignation after just three months in office — the shortest tenure of any prime minister in modern French history.

Macron acknowledges his own responsibility

While critical of his political opponents, Macron also acknowledged what he described as his own responsibility in the chaos now shaking French politics and alarming financial markets.

He revisited his decision in June to dissolve parliament. That precipitated the crisis, leading to legislative elections that produced the now hung parliament, divided between three minority blocs that do not have enough seats to govern alone.

“I do recognize that this decision wasn’t understood. Many criticized me for it,” Macron said. However, he argued, “I believe it was necessary” to let French voters speak.

The next priority is to pass a budget law

Macron said the new prime minister “will be charged with forming a government of general interest."

He confirmed that a special law will be presented by mid-December to enable the state to levy taxes from Jan. 1, based on this year’s rules, and avoid a shutdown.

“Public services will be operational, businesses will be able to work,” he said.

The new government will then prepare a budget law for 2025, which will allow France to invest as planned in its military, its justice and police — and also to support struggling farmers, Macron said.

How to achieve ‘the impossible’

Along with its own domestic political and financial difficulties — not least France’s ballooning levels of debt — Macron noted that the country faces multiple international challenges, citing the wars in Ukraine and Middle East.

He looked back at the Paris Olympics in July-August and ahead to the reopening this weekend of Notre Dame Cathedral, arguing that France can emerge from this latest political crisis if it sets its mind on it.

“It’s proof that we know how to do great things, that we know how to achieve the impossible," he said.