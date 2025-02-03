PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou used special executive powers Monday to get the country's 2025 budget approved without a vote by lawmakers, and now faces a no-confidence motion that threatens the survival of his 6-week-old government.

Opposition parties were expected to file the no-confidence motion later Monday, and a vote is expected in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

That may provide France with a budget at last, or send the country into new political and economic turmoil. Bayrou's survival depends on how many parties agree to support the motion. He is France’s fourth prime minister in little over a year.

Why this is important for France and Europe

French politics have been in disarray since President Emmanuel Macron called snap elections last year that left no party with a majority in parliament. With one of the world's biggest economies, France’s failure to pass a budget has worried investors and hurt the 20-country eurozone.

France is also under pressure from the European Union to reduce its huge debt and deficit.

For Macron, this is a particularly bad time for France to be weakened. U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening new tariffs on the EU and making designs on Greenland, and Russia is growing more emboldened in Ukraine.

What is happening this week

After weeks of debate, French lawmakers on Monday debated the conclusions of a joint Parliamentary committee on the state budget.

The previous government collapsed over its budget plans, which included slashing 40 billion euros ($42 billion) in spending and raising taxes by 20 billion euros. Bayrou’s revised version has addressed some concerns from opposition lawmakers.

The joint committee has kept an extra tax on large companies while increasing a tax on financial transactions. And Bayrou agreed not to cut 4,000 jobs in national education as previously envisaged.