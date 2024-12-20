PARIS (AP) — France’s anti-terrorism court convicted 8 people on Friday of involvement in the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in 2020.

Paty was killed near Paris days after showing his class cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a debate on free expression. The assailant, an 18-year-old Russian of Chechen origin, was shot to death by police.

Those convicted were accused, in some cases, of providing assistance to the perpetrator and, in others, of organizing a hate campaign online before the murder took place.

The shocking death of the 47-year-old Paty left an imprint on France, and several schools are now named after him.

Prosecutors have requested sentences ranging from 18 months suspended imprisonment to 16 years in prison against the defendants. They include friends of assailant Abdoullakh Anzorov who allegedly helped purchase weapons for the attack and the father of a schoolgirl whose lies started the fatal spiral of events.

The national anti-terrorism prosecutor has asked the court to downgrade the offenses of four of the eight defendants, prompting ire from Paty's family.

“It's more than a disappointment,” Paty's sister Mickaëlle told broadcaster TF1. “In a moment like this, it feels like one is fighting for nothing.”