All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 6, 2025

France will keep providing military intelligence to Ukraine as the US freezes vital information

PARIS (AP) — France will keep providing military intelligence to Ukraine after Washington announced it was

AP News, Associated Press
Ukrainian servicemen of the Defence Intelligence prepare to launch long-range drones An-196 Liutyi in undisclosed location, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukrainian servicemen of the Defence Intelligence prepare to launch long-range drones An-196 Liutyi in undisclosed location, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — France will keep providing military intelligence to Ukraine after Washington announced it was freezing the sharing of information with Kyiv, French defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Thursday.

The U.S. said Wednesday it had paused its intelligence sharing with Ukraine, cutting off the flow of vital information that has helped the war-torn nation target Russian invaders, but Trump administration officials have said that positive talks between Washington and Kyiv mean it may only be a short suspension.

American intelligence is vital for Ukraine to track Russian troop movements and select targets.

Speaking to France Inter radio on Thursday, Lecornu said France is continuing its intelligence sharing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Our intelligence is sovereign,” Lecornu said. “We have intelligence that we allow Ukraine to benefit from.”

Lecornu's office later said the sharing of intelligence with Ukraine is not a novelty but “a continuity of service.”

Lecornu added that following the US decision to suspend all military aid to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron asked him to “accelerate the various French aid packages” to make up for the lack of American assistance.

Lecornu said that in the wake of the U.S. decision, shipments of Ukraine-bound aid departing from Poland had been suspended, adding however that “Ukrainians, unfortunately, have learned to fight this war for three years now and know how to stockpile.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 6
The Latest: Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas to release ...
WorldMar. 6
How Trump justifies his tariffs — from budget balancing to p...
WorldMar. 6
Europe Ukraine latest: EU leaders hold emergency talks on in...
WorldMar. 6
Jobs lost in every state and life-saving cures not discovere...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
EU leaders open emergency summit on defense and Ukraine aid as US security support wanes
WorldMar. 6
EU leaders open emergency summit on defense and Ukraine aid as US security support wanes
A charity kitchen brings hope to displaced Palestinians in the West Bank during Ramadan
WorldMar. 6
A charity kitchen brings hope to displaced Palestinians in the West Bank during Ramadan
Pope Francis rests after peaceful night during third week of hospital treatment for pneumonia
WorldMar. 6
Pope Francis rests after peaceful night during third week of hospital treatment for pneumonia
Most Greenlanders are Lutheran, 300 years after a missionary brought the faith to the remote island
WorldMar. 6
Most Greenlanders are Lutheran, 300 years after a missionary brought the faith to the remote island
A youth theater production rises from the ashes of the Los Angeles fires
WorldMar. 6
A youth theater production rises from the ashes of the Los Angeles fires
Facing Trump's threats, Columbia investigates students critical of Israel
WorldMar. 6
Facing Trump's threats, Columbia investigates students critical of Israel
Trump has dropped a high-profile abortion case in Idaho. Here's what that means
WorldMar. 6
Trump has dropped a high-profile abortion case in Idaho. Here's what that means
Texas Rep. Al Green unrepentant as he faces censure vote in House for disrupting Trump speech
WorldMar. 6
Texas Rep. Al Green unrepentant as he faces censure vote in House for disrupting Trump speech
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy