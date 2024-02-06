PARIS (AP) — France is also seeking access to Ukraine 's deposits of critical minerals, with negotiations already underway for months, the French defense minister said Thursday, indicating that the United States isn't the only player.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected Friday at the White House to sign a minerals deal with the United States. President Donald Trump made the announcement Wednesday.

But France, too, is in discussions with Ukraine — aiming, like the United States, to diversify its supplies of vital minerals, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu told broadcaster France Info.

He didn't specify exactly which minerals France is seeking. Ukraine has been offering to supply the U.S. with rare earth elements that are critical for various technologies, including lithium for batteries and uranium for nuclear power, medical equipment and weapons.

Lecornu said: “We are speaking about this issue for our own French needs. I have defense industries that will need access to a certain number of raw materials in the years to come.”