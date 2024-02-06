Even as Tom Brady goes through his first postseason and prepares to call his first Super Bowl as a television analyst, rumors about his future continue to be rampant, much to the dismay of Fox Sports.

Fox Sports president of production and operations/executive producer Brad Zager understands the spotlight Brady and the network are under. Still, Zager said Brady is in it for the long haul.

“The whole group that said he would never be there then turned into, he’s not going to stay there. It’s just a never-ending, merry-go-round of people trying to come up with the next narrative,” Zager said in a phone interview with The Associated Press on Friday. “Tom has done nothing but be engaged with us every time he’s asked about broadcasting. When he was retired and getting in, getting ready, he talked about how excited he was for it, that he was 100% and has never wavered on that. So the fact that there are people on that crew that have to read articles and narratives and predictions that Tom isn’t engaged does wear on you."

Zager's comments on Friday were the first about Brady by someone from Fox Sports. Brady has not been made available for media interviews this season. He has discussed his first season in the booth during appearances on Colin Cowherd’s show on FS1.

On Thursday, Don Yee, Brady’s agent, told Sports Business Journal that Brady “has had a tremendous amount of fun working with Fox this year, and he’s really excited about the future with Fox.” Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox in May 2022 while still playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired after that season and decided in February 2023 to take a year off before moving into the booth.

“Tom has had a tremendous amount of fun working with Fox this year, and he’s excited about the future with Fox and his growth on their team,” Yee said. “And this year was the first year of a long relationship.”

Yee did not return an email or text message by the AP seeking comment.

Fox Sports has tried to weather the rumors and criticism surrounding Brady’s future and his dual roles as the analyst on its NFL crew and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Everything has come to a head this week with Brady and Kevin Burkhardt calling Saturday night’s NFC divisional round game in Detroit between the Lions and the Washington Commanders.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are candidates for the Raiders' head coach opening. Brady is involved in the franchise’s coach and general manager selection.

Brady cannot participate in Fox’s production meetings with teams — either in person or via Zoom — watch practices, or step foot in a team’s training complex. The only team complex Brady is allowed in is the Raiders.