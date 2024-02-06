All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 27, 2024

Fossilized dinosaur feces and vomit help scientists reconstruct the creatures' rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Using

ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN, Associated Press
This illustration provided by Marcin Ambrozik shows plant-eating dinosaurs in Poland during the Early Jurassic period. (Marcin Ambrozik via AP)
This illustration provided by Marcin Ambrozik shows plant-eating dinosaurs in Poland during the Early Jurassic period. (Marcin Ambrozik via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki shows fossilized plant-eating dinosaur poop found in the Holy Cross Mountains, Poland. (Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki via AP)
This undated photo provided by Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki shows fossilized plant-eating dinosaur poop found in the Holy Cross Mountains, Poland. (Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki shows fossilized plant-eating dinosaur poop found in Soltykow, Poland. (Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki via AP)
This undated photo provided by Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki shows fossilized plant-eating dinosaur poop found in Soltykow, Poland. (Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki shows fossilized poop from an archosaur, a meat-eating reptile, seen in Uppsala, Sweden, on Nov. 7, 2024. (Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki via AP)
This photo provided by Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki shows fossilized poop from an archosaur, a meat-eating reptile, seen in Uppsala, Sweden, on Nov. 7, 2024. (Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Using fossilized feces and vomit samples from Poland, scientists have reconstructed how dinosaurs came to dominate the Earth millions of years ago.

Researchers aren't sure whether dinosaurs' rise over the course of 30 million years happened because of luck, skill, climate or some combination. But they came away knowing this: “It was not a sudden thing,” said study co-author Martin Qvarnström from Uppsala University.

The new study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, analyzed hundreds of dino droppings to reconstruct who was eating whom 200 million years ago.

The first dinosaurs were go-getters, Qvarnström said, eating whatever they could — including insects, fish and plants.

When climate conditions changed, they were quick to adapt. Plant-eating dinosaurs, for example, ate a greater variety of greens than other vegetarians of the time, so it was easier to expand their palates when wetter conditions gave rise to new plant species.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Since the study’s findings were limited to Polish fossils, Qvarnström said he’d like to see if their ideas hold steady against fossil records from around the world.

It's not uncommon for scientists to study ancient fecal matter to understand creatures of the past, said Emma Dunne, a paleobiologist at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg. But fossilized feces can resemble blobs or chunks of rock, and they are not always found near fossils of the animal that made them — which makes it hard for scientists to know where they came from.

In this study, researchers found fish scales, insect bits and bone shards nestled within the droppings.

“They are a really unassuming, quite plain part of the background,” said Dunne, who was not involved with the new research. “But they hold so much delicate, fine information.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 27
White House pressing Ukraine to draft 18-year-old men to hel...
WorldNov. 27
Oregon tribe has hunting and fishing rights restored under a...
WorldNov. 27
Ohio governor signs bill limiting bathroom use by transgende...
WorldNov. 27
US inflation gauge ticks higher with price pressures still s...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Schools are bracing for upheaval over fear of mass deportations
WorldNov. 27
Schools are bracing for upheaval over fear of mass deportations
Landmark fish and meat markets in London to close, ending 1,000 years of tradition
WorldNov. 27
Landmark fish and meat markets in London to close, ending 1,000 years of tradition
Hyundai recalling over 226,000 cars and SUVs to fix rearview cameras that can fail
WorldNov. 27
Hyundai recalling over 226,000 cars and SUVs to fix rearview cameras that can fail
The Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire quiets one front but Gaza faces continuing war
WorldNov. 27
The Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire quiets one front but Gaza faces continuing war
3 Americans held for years in China have been released, the White House says
WorldNov. 27
3 Americans held for years in China have been released, the White House says
What stores are open on Thanksgiving? Not many since most stay closed to prepare for Black Friday
WorldNov. 27
What stores are open on Thanksgiving? Not many since most stay closed to prepare for Black Friday
The son of Norway’s crown princess to be released from custody in rape allegations
WorldNov. 27
The son of Norway’s crown princess to be released from custody in rape allegations
Millions will eat cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving. But where do those cranberries come from?
WorldNov. 27
Millions will eat cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving. But where do those cranberries come from?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy