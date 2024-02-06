KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A former Singaporean cabinet minister was sentenced Thursday to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of receiving illegal gifts, in a rare criminal case involving a minister in the Asian financial hub.

Former Transport Minister S. Iswaran had pleaded guilty last week to one count of obstructing justice and four of accepting gifts from people with whom he had official business. He was the first minister to be charged and imprisoned in nearly half a century.

Justice Vincent Hoong, in his ruling, said holders of high office "must be expected to avoid any perception that they are susceptible to influence by pecuniary benefits,” according to Channel News Asia.

“I am of the view it is appropriate to impose a sentence in excess of both parties’ positions,” Hoong was quoted as saying.

The defense had asked for no more than eight weeks in prison, while the prosecution had pushed for six to seven months imprisonment.