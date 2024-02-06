All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 11, 2025

Former Philippine leader Duterte arrested on an ICC warrant over drug killings

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested by police at Manila's international airport Tuesday on order of the International Criminal Court in connection with a case of crime against humanity filed against him, the Philippine government said.

JIM GOMEZ, Associated Press
FILE - Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen, File)
FILE - Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Security officers patrol the airport after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested, in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Security officers patrol the airport after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested, in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Security officers patrol the airport after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested, in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Security officers patrol the airport after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested, in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter of former President Rodrigo Duterte reacts upon finding out he was arrested, at the airport in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A supporter of former President Rodrigo Duterte reacts upon finding out he was arrested, at the airport in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of former populist President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte waits for his arrival at a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Supporters of former populist President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte waits for his arrival at a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of former populist President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte cheer during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for him in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Supporters of former populist President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte cheer during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for him in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Security officers patrol the airport after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested, in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Security officers patrol the airport after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested, in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter of former President Rodrigo Duterte reacts upon finding out he was arrested, at the airport in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A supporter of former President Rodrigo Duterte reacts upon finding out he was arrested, at the airport in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of former populist President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte waits for his arrival at a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Supporters of former populist President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte waits for his arrival at a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of former populist President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte waits for his arrival at a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Supporters of former populist President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte waits for his arrival at a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of former populist President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte waits for his arrival at a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers as Filipino actor, Robin Padilla arrives in a car in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Supporters of former populist President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte waits for his arrival at a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers as Filipino actor, Robin Padilla arrives in a car in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of former populist President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte cheer during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for him in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Supporters of former populist President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte cheer during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for him in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte arrives inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte arrives inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)
Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested by police at Manila's international airport Tuesday on order of the International Criminal Court in connection with a case of crime against humanity filed against him, the Philippine government said.

Duterte was arrested after arriving from Hong Kong and police took him into custody on orders of the ICC, which has been investigating the massive killings that happened under the former president's deadly crackdown against illegal drugs, President Ferdinand Marcos' office said in a statement.

“Upon his arrival, the prosecutor general served the ICC notification for an arrest warrant to the former president for the crime of crime against humanity,” the government statement. “He’s now in the custody of authorities."

The surprise arrest sparked a commotion at the airport, where lawyers and aides of Duterte loudly protested that they, along with a doctor and lawyers, were prevented from coming close to him after he was taken into police custody. “This is a violation of his constitutional right,” Sen. Bong Go, a close Duterte ally. told reporters.

The Manila office of the International Police received an official copy of the arrest warrant from the global court, the government said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

It was not immediately clear where Duterte was taken by the police. The government said the 79-year-old former leader was in good health and was examined by government doctors.

The ICC began investigating drug killings under Duterte from Nov. 1, 2011, when he was still mayor of the southern city of Davao, to March 16, 2019, as possible crimes against humanity. Duterte withdrew the Philippines in 2019 from the Rome Statute in a move human rights activists say was aimed at escaping accountability.

The Duterte administration moved to suspend the global court’s investigation in late 2021 by arguing that Philippine authorities were already looking into the same allegations, arguing the ICC — a court of last resort — didn’t have jurisdiction.

Appeals judges at the ICC ruled in 2023 the investigation could resume and rejected the Duterte administration’s objections. Based in The Hague, the Netherlands, the ICC can step in when countries are unwilling or unable to prosecute suspects in the most heinous international crimes, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who succeeded Duterte in 2022 and became entangled in a bitter political dispute with the former president, has decided not to rejoin the global court. But the Marcos administration has said it would cooperate if the ICC asks international police to take Duterte into custody through a so-called Red Notice, a request for law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and temporarily arrest a crime suspect.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 11
Majority of the world's population breathes dirty air, repor...
WorldMar. 11
At least 60 Ukrainian drones shot down over Moscow in a mass...
WorldMar. 11
New York fires 2,000 prison guards who refuse to return to w...
WorldMar. 11
'Nervous and rushed': Massive Fukushima plant cleanup expose...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to expect after South Korea’s Constitutional Court rules on the impeachment of President Yoon
WorldMar. 11
What to expect after South Korea’s Constitutional Court rules on the impeachment of President Yoon
Senate confirms Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Trump's labor secretary
WorldMar. 10
Senate confirms Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Trump's labor secretary
Musk eyes Social Security and benefit programs for cuts while claiming widespread fraud
WorldMar. 10
Musk eyes Social Security and benefit programs for cuts while claiming widespread fraud
NFL's free agency period arrives and a slew of stars cash in as teams fortify or retool rosters
WorldMar. 10
NFL's free agency period arrives and a slew of stars cash in as teams fortify or retool rosters
Arrest of Palestinian activist stirs questions about protections for students and green card holders
WorldMar. 10
Arrest of Palestinian activist stirs questions about protections for students and green card holders
Disney didn't copy 'Moana' from a man's story of a surfer boy, a jury says
WorldMar. 10
Disney didn't copy 'Moana' from a man's story of a surfer boy, a jury says
Washington Post columnist quits after her opinion piece criticizing owner Jeff Bezos is rejected
WorldMar. 10
Washington Post columnist quits after her opinion piece criticizing owner Jeff Bezos is rejected
DC begins removing 'Black Lives Matter' plaza from street near White House
WorldMar. 10
DC begins removing 'Black Lives Matter' plaza from street near White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy