NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Norfolk State officially named Michael Vick its head football coach Friday, the latest hire of a talented NFL player with no college coaching experience to lead an HBCU program.

Vick's addition was unanimously approved by the school's board of visitors, Norfolk State athletic director Melody Webb said in a release from the university.

“I am blessed and humbled by this opportunity to lead, mentor and transform the football program at Norfolk State University,” Vick said in a statement.

The 44-year-old Vick announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday night that he has accepted the job.

Vick, who starred at Virginia Tech and was selected No. 1 overall by Atlanta in the 2001 NFL draft, becomes the latest pro standout to lead an HBCU school without any college coaching experience.

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders had coached youth and prep football when he led Jackson State from 2020 to 2022. The team made two Celebration Bowls, a postseason game contested by the champions of two HBCU leagues, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Sanders has coached Colorado the past two seasons.

Eddie George, a Heisman Trophy-winning running back who rushed for 10,441 yards in nine NFL seasons, was hired at Tennessee State in 2021 and led the team to the FCS playoffs this season, finishing 9-4.

Norfolk State is convinced Vick can make similar strides with its program.

Webb, the school's AD, said Vick was among the greatest athletes to come out of the region and that his hire will attract talented players to the school.