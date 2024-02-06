All sections
WorldDecember 1, 2024

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar dies at age 44

Bob Bryar, a former drummer with My Chemical Romance who played on the band’s career-defining rock opera, “The Black Parade,” has died, according to the band. He was 44.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Members of My Chemical Romance pose for photographers as they arrive on the white carpet of the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards, Aug. 28, 2005 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, file)
FILE - Members of My Chemical Romance pose for photographers as they arrive on the white carpet of the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards, Aug. 28, 2005 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Members of the band My Chemical Romance arrive for the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2007 ceremony in Saitama city, near Tokyo, on May 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, file)
FILE - Members of the band My Chemical Romance arrive for the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2007 ceremony in Saitama city, near Tokyo, on May 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS

“The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing," a spokesperson for My Chemcial Romance said in a statement Sunday

The statement did not include any additional details.

Bryar replaced drummer Matt Pelissier in 2004 and left the band in 2010. Bryar moved on from the music business and later auctioned off a drum kit to raise money for an animal adoption center in Williamson County, Tennessee.

Next year, the band will embark on a 10-date North American stadium tour, where they will perform “The Black Parade,” released in 2006, in full.

My Chemical Romance formed in 2001 and released four studio albums across their career, first breaking through with 2004’s “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.” They announced their breakup in 2013; a year later, they released a greatest hits collection titled “May Death Never Stop You.” In 2019, they announced a reunion, later revealing they’d privately reunited two years earlier.

