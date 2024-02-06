NEW YORK (AP) — When Daniel Penny wrapped his arm around the neck of a homeless man on a Manhattan subway last year, the 25-year-old veteran appeared to be deploying a non-lethal chokehold long drilled into U.S. Marines.

Done right, the maneuver should knock a person out without killing them, according to Joseph Caballer, a combat instructor in the Marine Corps who trained Penny in several types of holds. But held too long, the technique can restrict the flow of blood to a person's brain, ending their life in a matter of minutes.

“Once the person is rendered unconscious, that’s when you’re supposed to let go,” Caballer told a jury on Thursday.

His testimony came weeks into the trial of Penny, who faces charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide after placing Jordan Neely, a homeless man and Michael Jackson impersonator, in the fatal chokehold last May.

Prosecutors allege that Penny “went way too far" in his attempt to restrain Neely, showing an “indifference” toward his life even after he had lost consciousness and stopped fighting back.

Penny, an architecture student who served four years in the U.S. Marines, told police he was seeking to protect himself and other riders from a man who was acting erratically on the train and frightening riders with distressing comments. His attorneys have emphasized Neely's previous arrests, along with his struggles with mental illness and drug use.

Bystander video of the encounter shows Penny with his bicep pressed across Neely’s neck and his other arm on top of his head, a position he held for close to six minutes, even after the man went limp.

The technique — an apparent “blood choke” — can make a person feel like “trying to breathe through a crushed straw,” Caballer said. In his own training sessions, Caballer recalled telling his fellow Marines: “You don’t want to keep holding on. This can result in actual injury or death.”

Asked by prosecutors whether Penny has used the chokehold in an “improper” manner, Caballer said that he had.