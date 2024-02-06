NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that he is running for mayor of New York City, relaunching his political career following a yearslong exile over a barrage of sexual harassment accusations.

In a video announcing his run, Cuomo pitched his return as a way to pull the city from social and political turmoil, highlighting moderate positions on crime and his long history of political accomplishments.

“I am not saying this is going to be easy, it won’t be easy but I know we can turn the city around and I believe I can help and that is why I announce my candidacy today for Mayor of New York City today,” he said.

The Democrat is expected to mount a formidable campaign, despite entering the race deeply wounded by the scandal that forced his resignation from the governor’s office in 2021.

He takes on a large field of primary opponents with low name recognition plus an incumbent, Mayor Eric Adams, who — for now — remains under indictment on federal corruption charges, and under scrutiny from critics who question his independence from Republican President Donald Trump.

Cuomo enters the race with fundraising prowess, a record of accomplishments over his three terms as governor and potential support among many of the same moderate voters who helped propel Adams to the mayor’s office.

Yet it is unclear whether voters are willing to give Cuomo another chance following his remarkable downfall 3 1/2 years ago, when he went from being hailed for his leadership during the onslaught of COVID-19 to being castigated for his behavior with women and questioned about his response to the pandemic.

Cuomo had been circling a return to politics for years while simultaneously fighting to rehabilitate his image and undermine the allegations against him.

At least 11 women credibly accused him of sexual harassment, which included allegations of unwanted kissing and touching, as well as remarking about their looks and sex lives, according to a report released by New York’s attorney general. One aide later filed a criminal complaint accusing Cuomo of grabbing her breast when they were alone in the governor’s mansion in Albany in late 2020.

Cuomo denied the sexual assault allegation, which a prosecutor ultimately dropped on the grounds that wasn’t enough proof to get a conviction at trial.

As for his behavior with some of the other women, Cuomo insisted he did not intentionally mistreat them and had simply fallen behind the times of what was considered appropriate workplace conduct.