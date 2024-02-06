SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Former El Salvador President Mauricio Funes, who spent the final years of his life in Nicaragua to avoid various criminal sentences, died late Tuesday. He was 65.

Nicaragua’s Health Ministry said in a statement that Funes had died of a serious chronic illness.

Funes governed El Salvador from 2009 to 2014. He lived his final nine years under the protection of Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega, whose government had given him citizenship, allowing him to avoid extradition.

The former president had pending sentences in El Salvador for corruption and making deals with the country’s powerful street gangs that amounted to more than 26 years, but he never set foot in prison.

The journalist-turned-politician came to power with the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front, the leftist party born of El Salvador’s civil war and a powerful national political force for three decades that was left with no seats in the Congress after last year’s election.

On Wednesday, his party said in a statement that “Mauricio Funes as an investigative journalist and incisive generator of pulic opinion, as well as in his time as president of the republic, enjoyed broad acceptance and support from the Salvadoran people and the international community.”

Current Labor Minister Rolando Castro said via X that Funes’ “skills and contributions to the country as a journalist are undeniable, just as are his mistakes in public office.”

Funes was born in San Salvador on Oct. 18, 1959. He worked as a teacher in Catholic schools, but later made his name as a war reporter and hosted a highly popular interview show that took on controversial topics. He interviewed multiple heads of state, worked at two television stations and was a correspondent for CNN from 1991 to 2007, winning multiple awards.

Then the FMLN came calling, offering to make him their candidate and he won the 2009 elections, defeating Rodrigo Ávila of the conservative National Republican Alliance, better known as Arena, that had governed the country since 1989.