LONDON (AP) — A former leader of the Church of England has resigned as a priest following allegations that he failed to properly handle the case of a priest accused of sexual misconduct.

George Carey, who was Archbishop of Canterbury from 1991 to 2002, quit after a BBC investigation reported that he allowed a priest who had been banned over sexual abuse claims to return to priesthood.

His resignation letter, sent on Dec. 4, said he had been in active ministry since 1962 and is turning 90. The letter did not mention the investigation.

The BBC reported that Carey agreed to allow a priest, David Tudor, to return to working in the church in 1994 after Tudor was suspended from ministry for five years over allegations of assault against teenage girls.

Documents suggested that Carey advocated for Tudor to get a job in a diocese, the BBC reported.