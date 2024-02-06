BALTIMORE (AP) — Brian Matusz, the left-handed pitcher who spent eight seasons in the major leagues, mostly with the Baltimore Orioles as they returned to prominence a decade ago, has died. He was 37.

The Orioles and the University of San Diego announced Matusz’s death Tuesday night, with USD saying it received word from Matusz’s family. They did not announce a cause of death.

“Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole Brian Matusz,” the Orioles said. “A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face."

The Orioles drafted Matusz with the fourth overall pick in 2008 out of San Diego.

“Brian was one of the best players to ever wear a Torero uniform,” San Diego coach Brock Ungricht said. “His dedication to the USD community and passion for the game of baseball were evident to all who knew him. Brian’s unexpected passing leaves a void in our hearts, but his legacy will continue to inspire us, both on and off the field. We will forever be grateful for his friendship and unwavering support of San Diego baseball."