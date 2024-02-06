All sections
WorldJanuary 8, 2025

Former Baltimore Orioles left-hander Brian Matusz dies at 37, no cause of death announced

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brian Matusz, the left-handed pitcher who spent eight seasons in the major leagues, mostly with the Baltimore Orioles as they returned to prominence a decade ago, has died. He was 37.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Brian Matusz throws during a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
FILE - Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Brian Matusz throws during a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
FILE - Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Brian Matusz (17) delivers to the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, March 19, 2013. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
FILE - Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Brian Matusz (17) delivers to the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, March 19, 2013. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
FILE - Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Brian Matusz watches from the dugout after being removed from the baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning in Baltimore, Tuesday, June 26, 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Brian Matusz watches from the dugout after being removed from the baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning in Baltimore, Tuesday, June 26, 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Orioles and the University of San Diego announced Matusz's death Tuesday night, with USD saying it received word from Matusz's family. They did not announce a cause of death.

The Orioles and the University of San Diego announced Matusz’s death Tuesday night, with USD saying it received word from Matusz’s family. They did not announce a cause of death.

“Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole Brian Matusz,” the Orioles said. “A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face."

The Orioles drafted Matusz with the fourth overall pick in 2008 out of San Diego.

“Brian was one of the best players to ever wear a Torero uniform,” San Diego coach Brock Ungricht said. “His dedication to the USD community and passion for the game of baseball were evident to all who knew him. Brian’s unexpected passing leaves a void in our hearts, but his legacy will continue to inspire us, both on and off the field. We will forever be grateful for his friendship and unwavering support of San Diego baseball."

Matusz made his major league debut in 2009 and was a starter until shifting to the bullpen down the stretch in 2012. That was the season Baltimore earned a wild card for its first postseason appearance in 15 years.

In 2014, Matusz went 2-3 with a 3.48 ERA in 63 relief appearances as the Orioles won the AL East.

Baltimore traded Matusz to Atlanta early in the 2016 season, and he eventually caught on with the Chicago Cubs, making one start for them that year in what would be his final big league appearance.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

