BERLIN (AP) — Ulrich Renz, a former head of The Associated Press German-language service who also covered the trials of leaders of the Auschwitz death camp in World War II, has died at the age of 90.

Renz died Monday, according to Peter Gehrig, a close friend for 50 years and a former AP colleague who lived in the same senior citizen residence in Frankfurt. No cause of death was given.

Widely known as “Uli,” Renz began working for the AP in Germany in 1971, after a stint at United Press International. At AP, he first worked on the foreign desk and eventually headed the German-language service at its Frankfurt headquarters from 1986-92.

The German-language news service was begun after World War II to help establish a free press and support democracy in postwar West Germany. It was sold to the German news agency DDP in 2009.

Renz was born in Stuttgart in 1934 and grew up in the village of Giengen an der Brenz in southwestern Germany. After graduating from high school, he worked as a reporter for the Heidenheimer Zeitung newspaper, where he stayed until moving to UPI in 1959.

During his decades as a journalist in Germany, he focused on reporting about the country's highest court, the Federal Constitutional Court, and wrote extensively about the trials of many former Nazis, including the Auschwitz trials.