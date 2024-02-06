CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — The former longtime CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch pleaded not guilty Friday to federal sex trafficking and interstate prostitution charges.

Michael Jeffries, 80, declined to comment after he entered the plea in federal court in Central Islip, on Long Island. He is free on $10 million bond and is due back in court on Dec. 12.

Prosecutors allege that for years, Jeffries, his romantic partner and a third man, James Jacobson, lured men into taking part in sex parties by dangling the promise of modeling for the clothing retailer, once famous for its preppy, All-American aesthetic and marketing with shirtless male models.

Jacobson, a 71-year-old employee of Jeffries, also planned to plead not guilty Friday, his lawyer said ahead of the hearing.

In charges announced earlier this week, prosecutors say 15 accusers were induced by “force, fraud and coercion” to engage in drug-fueled sex parties in which the men were sometimes directed to wear costumes, use sex toys and endure painful erection-inducing penile injections.

The events took place between 2008 and 2015 in the Hamptons, the wealthy summertime resort on Long Island where Jeffries has a home, as well as at hotels in England, France, Italy, Morocco and St. Barts, according to the indictment.

The allegations echo sexual misconduct accusations described in media reports and made in a civil case against Jeffries, who left Abercrombie in 2014 after leading the company for more than two decades.

Jeffries was released on bond after appearing Tuesday in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida. His bond is secured by a property he and his wife own on pricey Fisher Island, near Miami.