SAO PAULO (AP) — For decades, they have scrounged for food on streets across the country — undesired, abandoned and overlooked.

But today, the caramel-colored mutts of Brazil are having a major moment. The “vira-lata caramelo” (literally: caramel trashcan-tipper) is being exalted in memes, videos, petitions, an upcoming Netflix film, a Carnival parade and draft legislation to honor it as part of Brazilian culture. Caramelos' newfound cachet speaks to the value of resilience in Brazil — a melting pot of 213 million people known for weathering hard knocks with a smile — and inverts its supposed “mongrel complex.”

A scene from Netflix's “Caramelo” shot in October featured a beige puppy sitting beside a river in Sao Paulo watching picture-perfect families pass with their impeccable purebreds — a golden retriever, a miniature collie and a Doberman. At the director of photography’s signal, a delivery boy cycled past and the plucky mutt gave chase, following the scent of pizza and seeking a way to get by.

“The caramelo ended up becoming the great symbol of Brazil, a symbol for the people,” Diego Freitas, the film's director and co-writer, said after the day's shooting. “Netflix was sensitive to what’s happening with the zeitgeist. The caramelo is the spirit of our time.”

Caramelos escape from the internet

The caramelo craze started online around 2019. People posted the tongue-in-cheek phrase, “This represents Brazil more than soccer or samba,” along with photos of distinctively Brazilian phenomena, including caramelos galore. Social media accounts paid tribute to the caramelos' antics: One invaded a dance show and relieved itself on stage; another played dead while receiving chest compressions for a CPR training video. Online retailers started hawking caramelo-shaped throw pillows.

A petition to replace the macaw on Brazil’s 10-reais ($1.65) bill garnered 50,000 signatures in 2019.

“The caramelo has established itself as a landmark of the Brazilian people, being well loved and received in all states of the country, being an excellent representative of our culture,” it proclaimed. “Therefore it deserves mention on our currency.”

The next year, another petition to emblazon the medium-sized dog on the 200-reais note received triple the support.

Many cite kindness as the caramelos' secret charm, but more often say it's that they're savvy survivors.

Case in point is a caramelo in the northeastern city Joao Pessoa. Last year, Khelson Silva, 59, left the gym with a friend and found the stray waiting. It took Silva's friend’s finger gingerly between its teeth and led them for three blocks.

“He got to my building, walked straight into the garage, went up the elevator and right into the house,” said Silva, who learned this caramelo, now named Persistent José, had attempted similar gambits before. “It was him who chose us. He knew where we lived.”

The ‘crazy mixture’ of Brazil

Writer Nelson Rodrigues coined the now-infamous term “mongrel complex” after the national soccer team’s humiliating World Cup defeat in 1950, aiming to encapsulate what he perceived as Brazil’s sense of inferiority compared to other nations. Today, many see Brazil’s diverse roots — immigrants, enslaved Africans and Indigenous people — as a source of pride.

Tina Castro, an English teacher in Rio de Janeiro, equates owning a caramelo with loving the “crazy mixture" of Brazil and its people.

“It comes from a marginal place, like Brazil. It has a history of survival and marginalization," said Castro, 32. "We value the caramelo in the way we value our country, as it is.”