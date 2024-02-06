All sections
WorldJanuary 24, 2025

Ford recalls more than 270,000 Broncos and Mavericks due to loss of power problem

BANGKOK (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling 272,827 Broncos and Mavericks due to a power problem that can cause vehicles to stop unexpectedly or fail to start.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - The Ford company logo is seen, Oct. 24, 2021, on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - The Ford company logo is seen, Oct. 24, 2021, on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANGKOK (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling 272,827 Broncos and Mavericks due to a power problem that can cause vehicles to stop unexpectedly or fail to start.

Information from the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration says the problem is related to a 12 volt battery made by Camel Battery of China that has “internal manufacturing defects,” including weld failures that can cause open circuits.

It said there were no reports of accidents, fires or injuries caused by the problem.

The vehicles were made between February 2021 and October 2023, when Ford stopped using those specific batteries. The defects are thought to affect only 1% of the vehicles equipped with the batteries.

Ford pledged in November to review and improve its recall decision-making process and to submit to monitoring by an independent third party that will oversee its recall performance for three years after the U.S. government fine it for moving too slowly on an earlier recall.

The NHTSA said that after a previous recall of 2021-23 Ford Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022-2023 Ford Maverick pickups, some vehicles lost power including the ability to turn on hazard lights, without warning. The remedy involves software updates to improve detection of battery problems and provide warnings to drivers, it said.

