As President Donald Trump seeks to end wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, his approach to both seems to boil down to giving the stronger party what it wants and pushing the weaker to accept it.

His defenders view it as hardnosed realpolitik – a recognition that the strong eventually prevail, so better to cut one’s losses in the interest of a certain kind of peace. “You don’t have the cards right now,” Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in their White House blowup.

“ He’s transactional," said Aaron David Miller, a former veteran U.S. diplomat now at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Trump is "looking for quick wins — deals, I would argue — not anything remotely related to the incredibly difficult work” of conflict resolution.

But the eventual outcome of conflicts is not always determined by military power alone – see America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, where the world's strongest military failed to defeat a tenacious insurgency.

And the mercurial Trump has a way of complicating any unified theory of his actions: In recent days, he has threatened new sanctions against Russia and his administration unnerved some Israelis by negotiating directly with Hamas., which the U.S. and Israel view as a terrorist group.

Peace through strength?

Trump has offered Russian President Vladimir Putin nearly everything he wants before peace negotiations even begin, by ruling out NATO membership for Ukraine, and suspending military aid and intelligence sharing that Ukraine relies on as it fends off Russian attacks.

At the same time, he has pressed Zelenskyy to share Ukraine’s mineral wealth with the U.S. without formal security guarantees in return.

In the Middle East, Trump has lavished support on Israel, restoring military aid that had been paused by the Biden administration and embracing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's goals of returning all the hostages and eradicating Hamas – which could be mutually exclusive. Trump has yet to make clear whether his long-term vision for peace includes a two-state solution -- long a pillar of U.S. policy in the Middle East.

For Hamas, which started the war with its Oct. 7, 2023, attack, Trump has publicly offered only threats and ultimatums. But the administration recently held direct talks with the group rather than going through mediators.

Alon Pinkas, a former senior Israeli diplomat, said Trump's actions suggest he doesn't see Netanyahu as a power player like Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping, but more as a “local warlord.”

“He's part of my empire. He's not a decisionmaker,” Pinkas said, describing Trump's approach to the Israeli leader.

In both conflicts, the weaker party has remained defiant

Zelenskyy has reached out to Ukraine’s European allies, who have pledged to beef up their own defenses, and he has vowed to fight on even as he seeks to repair ties with Washington.

Hamas has dismissed Trump’s threats and says dozens of remaining hostages will only be returned in exchange for an end to the war. A fragile truce negotiated by the Biden administration and the Trump team is in limbo, with Israel threatening to resume the fighting.

Diana Buttu, a Palestinian analyst who advised peace negotiators in the 2000s, says Trump's strategy is unlikely to succeed.

Hamas, which has already survived a 15-month Israeli onslaught, "doesn’t give two hoots about him,” she said. “They don’t see that he’s got any leverage over them.”

The strong do as they wish – but not always

The limits of military power have been debated for millennia.