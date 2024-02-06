NEW YORK (AP) — Capturing Sir Elton John's 50-year career is a herculean task. Good thing his husband, David Furnish, and filmmaker R.J. Cutler were up for the challenge.

“Elton John: Never Too Late,” one of The Associated Press' picks for the best music documentaries of 2024, was inspired by John's final U.S. tour in 2022 — but quickly became a celebration of his life and work. It is filled with insight into his music, relationships — including a fiery friendship with John Lennon — troublesome childhood and struggles with addiction. It is bookended by myth-making performances at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium in 1975 and 2022.

For fans — and even John himself — it is revelatory viewing.

“I was struck by how good the music was in those first five years, because I very rarely listened to my music. I was very proud of that,” John told the AP this week. “And also, it brought back the incredible struggle that I had with success, having no foundation underneath it. I turned to alcohol, drugs and then had redemption by getting sober.”

Success and satisfaction are not one in the same, a fact that's quickly established in the film. John had fame but hungered for connection. Having a family changed him.

“The greatest things in my life are my two kids and David. And the music comes secondary to them,” he says.

“The title ‘Never Too Late’ sums it up for everybody, not just me. You can change things. It’s never too late to change anything. Thank God I did. Because when I got sober, my whole life completely changed." He's now been sober for 34 years.

“It's been glorious compared to what it was for about 10 years, 15 years," he says of his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. "You know, I was still playing and touring while I was doing drugs. I never stopped. Because music kept me alive. Music kept me alive. It nearly killed me, but it saved me, if you get what I mean. I am just so proud because now I have a family.”

He views “Never Too Late” as not only a celebration of that journey, but an effective “piece of advocacy,” as he describes it. “You can have children, and you can be gay, and you can have a happy family. I couldn't be happier.”