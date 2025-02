BANÍ, Dominican Republic (AP) — There was little sleep in the days leading up to Jan. 15.

Dozens of teenage baseball players across the Dominican Republic lay in bed, unable to close their eyes. They had batted, pitched and ran until sore, sacrificing time away from family since they were children with hopes of returning with a life-changing pay day. Hopes of becoming the next David Ortiz or Pedro Martínez — big league stars with inconceivable financial security. Those journeys started as young as 10, players racing against time to lock in a contract before turning 16 — before it's too late.

“When you say you’re 17, they don’t even look at you,” player-turned-trainer Carlos Álvarez said.

Now, for some, that future they fought for was at risk, all because of one promising pitcher half a world away.

Pursued this offseason by presumably every major league team, Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki announced on Jan. 17 that he intended to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, two days after MLB’s signing season for top international prospects opened — the same period in which hundreds of Dominican players hoped to finalize handshake deals with MLB teams and finally cash the checks they'd sought for years. The 23-year-old Sasaki signed a minor league contract with a $6.5 million bonus -– money that otherwise might have gone to those Dominican players.

Instead, the Caribbean country’s baseball industry was once again forced to reckon with a system many say is broken as it struggles to find a solution.

“It’s the dream of a young boy to play in the major leagues,” said Junior Noboa, the Dominican Republic’s baseball commissioner. “It also gives him the opportunity to not only change his life, but his family’s life completely.”

‘The demands are too much’

On a recent January afternoon, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred strode into the Dominican Republic’s sprawling National Palace to meet with President Luis Abinader behind closed doors.

Upon emerging, Manfred told reporters that an international draft was the best solution to end early verbal deals with the families of young Dominican players.

“I draft you, you sign, you know you have an agreement,” he said.

Such a system is years away, at best. What remains, despite years of corruption and criticism, is a form of free agency in which scouts fan out across the Caribbean country in search of talented players as young as 10 years old who then live and train at academies in hopes of reaching a handshake deal on a multimillion-dollar contract with an MLB franchise before they’re 16. This year's signing period was for players born between Sept. 1, 2007, and Aug. 31, 2008.

The Dominican poverty rate is over 20%, and some families live on less than $2 per day. One big league signing bonus — for hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars — can transform the life of a player, his family and others around him. It's an enormous amount of pressure, and it falls squarely on kids who would be middle schoolers in the U.S.

The concerns are many. Fear that loan sharks might target huge shares of players' future earnings. Verbal commitments with teams that fall apart. And most recently, mounting examples of players being pressured to falsify their age by as many as seven or eight years to increase their value. That includes news last November of a prominent player under the assumed name Cesar Altagracia who was punished by MLB for pretending to be 14 to land a deal with the San Diego Padres. He was actually 19.

“I believe that the demands are too much, and that’s why we’re seeing some cases of falsifying ages,” Noboa said, noting that baseball scouts insist on seeing young teens play like adults.

Every year in the Dominican Republic, there’s at least 40,000 players who are 16 and able to sign under MLB rules, but only some 550 to 600 are given deals, said Eddy Lorenzo, a local scout.

The push to get noticed weighs heavily in a country with limited options, where an estimated 95% of players training at academies are impoverished and a majority quit school to pursue their big-league dreams.

“The earlier you develop a kid, the earlier he can enter the market. And the earlier he gets into the market, the more money you can get,” Lorenzo said. “This is a Third World country and a business. Everyone tries to get the most money for a player. It’s the reality.”

‘They don’t even look at you'

Phones across the Dominican Republic recently pinged with a message detailing the names of local players that MLB suspected of lying about their age.

Trainers took note, but not all those seeking a multimillion-dollar contract get caught that early in the game.

Álvarez, formerly known as Esmailyn “Smiley” González, played for three years with the Washington Nationals before he was caught. At 15 years old, he assumed his cousin’s name and took four years off his real age after pressure from his coach and despite initial resistance from him and opposition from his mother and uncle.

“I really tried to make a go at it with my real age, but there was no chance,” Álvarez said.

He signed with the Nationals in 2006 for $1.4 million and tried to focus on the sport he loved despite persistent fear would lose everything.

The day the team introduced its new players, Álvarez's heart dropped when he looked up and saw his face plastered on the big screen. He assumed the Nationals were just minutes away from finding out he lied. Álvarez was headed to his physical, and since he had never had one, he thought it involved X-rays that would somehow reveal his real age.