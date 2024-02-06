WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters rejected ballot measures Tuesday to protect abortion rights and legalize marijuana, handing victories to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and solidifying the state's new reputation as a conservative stronghold.

DeSantis used state resources and campaigned heavily against each issue, telling voters that whether they were for or against marijuana or abortion rights, the measures were flawed, poorly worded and would likely never be repealed if enshrined in the state constitution.

But DeSantis' campaign would have failed if it wasn't for former Republican Gov. Jeb Bush, who 20 years ago successfully pushed the threshold to change the constitution to 60% support. Both measures had support from a majority of voters, but not enough to pass.

“We fought the good fight, we kept the faith, and we finished the race. Thanks to @GovRonDeSantis and our great team for everything they sacrificed over the past months to protect our great state from amendments that sought to attack our families and way of life,” DeSantis' chief of staff, James Uthmeier said on X, where DeSantis simply posted that both issues were defeated.

Still, supporters of the amendment criticized DeSantis for using state resources, including television ads and a social media campaign, to fight the measures.

“This is no longer the ‘Free State of Florida’" said Florida Women's Freedom Coalition executive director Anna Hochkammer in a news release. “This is a state that strips humans of their freedoms and dignity. A state whose government pushed a taxpayer-funded campaign using government resources to intimidate voters, silence women, and undermine democracy."