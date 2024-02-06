FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida businessman already charged with kidnapping his estranged wife in Spain is facing new U.S. charges that he killed her.

A federal grand jury in South Florida on Wednesday charged David Knezevich in a superseding indictment with kidnapping resulting in death, foreign domestic violence resulting in death and foreign murder of a U.S. national. If convicted, he faces the possibility of the death penalty.

Last June, he pleaded not guilty to kidnapping his 40-year-old wife, Ana Hedao Knezevich, who went missing in a case that has drawn international media attention. Knezevich, 36, was jailed without bond.

His lead attorney, Jayne Weintraub, said Thursday that he planned to plead not guilty at an arraignment hearing next week.

“It is a desperate attempt by the government to charge everything possible and see what sticks!” Weintraub said in an email. “There is no evidence that David Knezevich kidnapped or murdered his wife.”

Ana Knezevich disappeared from her Madrid apartment on Feb. 2, five weeks after she had moved there. Her body still hasn't been found.