MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man is seeking a temporary injunction to stop Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball from going to auction, saying it was stolen from him moments after he secured it.

An emergency hearing was scheduled for Thursday in Miami Dade County regarding a lawsuit filed on behalf of Max Matus, who his representatives say caught the Los Angeles Dodgers star's historic 50th home run ball. The ball is set to be auctioned online on Friday.

Ohtani's home run on Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins gave him 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same season, making him the first member of the 50-50 club.

According to a statement from Matus' representatives, the 18-year-old secured the ball before Chris Belanski, also from Florida, took it away, then held it up. Kelvin Ramirez also is named in the lawsuit after claiming ownership of the ball. Ramirez attended the game with Belanski.

Goldin Auctions, a New Jersey-based auction house specializing in trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia, now has possession of the ball and plans to auction it off online. Both are named in the lawsuit filed by John Uustal, the attorney representing Matus.