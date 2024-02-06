All sections
WorldSeptember 26, 2024

Florida man files a lawsuit to prevent Ohtani's 50th HR ball from going to auction

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man is seeking a temporary injunction to stop

AP News, Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run scoring Andy Pages, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man is seeking a temporary injunction to stop Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball from going to auction, saying it was stolen from him moments after he secured it.

An emergency hearing was scheduled for Thursday in Miami Dade County regarding a lawsuit filed on behalf of Max Matus, who his representatives say caught the Los Angeles Dodgers star's historic 50th home run ball. The ball is set to be auctioned online on Friday.

Ohtani's home run on Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins gave him 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same season, making him the first member of the 50-50 club.

According to a statement from Matus' representatives, the 18-year-old secured the ball before Chris Belanski, also from Florida, took it away, then held it up. Kelvin Ramirez also is named in the lawsuit after claiming ownership of the ball. Ramirez attended the game with Belanski.

Goldin Auctions, a New Jersey-based auction house specializing in trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia, now has possession of the ball and plans to auction it off online. Both are named in the lawsuit filed by John Uustal, the attorney representing Matus.

“We are aware of the case that has been filed,” Goldin Auctions said in a statement to ESPN. “Having reviewed the allegations and images included in the lawsuit, and publicly available video from the game, Goldin plans to go live with the auction of the Ohtani 50/50 ball.”

Matus’ filing also requests a court order declaring that he is entitled to the ball and requests a jury trial on his claims. It also alleges unlawful battery against Belanski.

If the ball goes to auction, the opening bid for the ball is $500,000. Potential buyers will also have a chance to buy the ball outright for $4.5 million between Friday and Oct. 9. If bidding reaches $3 million before Oct. 9, the option to purchase the ball privately will no longer be available and buyers must bid for it. Extended bidding will begin on Oct. 16.

“Ohtani is truly one-of-a-kind, and the 50-50 record may be his crowning achievement,” said Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of the auction house. “This is a piece of baseball history that fans and historians around the world will remember for decades to come.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

