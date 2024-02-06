All sections
WorldJanuary 16, 2025

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is chosen to fill Marco Rubio's open Senate seat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will take

KATE PAYNE, Associated Press
FILE - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks at a news conference, Jan. 26, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
FILE - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks at a news conference, Jan. 26, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody during a news conference in Orlando, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, file)
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody during a news conference in Orlando, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, file)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will take Marco Rubio ’s seat in the U.S. Senate, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday, making Moody only the second woman to represent Florida in the chamber.

Elected as the state’s top law enforcement officer in 2018, Moody campaigned on a pledge to voters that she’d be a prosecutor, not a politician. Along with DeSantis, Moody boosted her political profile during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling on the federal government to “hold China responsible” for the outbreak.

Before running for statewide office, Moody worked as a federal prosecutor. In 2006, she was elected to the post of circuit judge in Hillsborough County, home to Tampa.

As the state’s attorney general, Moody has been instrumental in defending DeSantis’ conservative agenda in court and has joined other Republican-led states in challenging the Biden administration’s policies, suing over changes to immigration enforcement, student loan forgiveness and vaccine mandates for federal contractors.

“I’m happy to say we’ve had an Attorney General that is somebody that has acted time and time again to support the values that we all share,” DeSantis said at a news conference at an Orlando hotel.

Under Florida law, it’s up to the Republican governor to pick Rubio’s replacement, after President-elect Donald Trump picked the three-term senator to be his next secretary of state. Moody will serve in the Senate until the next general election in 2026, when the seat will be back on the ballot.

Moody fought unsuccessfully to keep an abortion rights measure off the ballot in Florida in 2024, saying proponents were waging “a war” to protect the procedure. The measure did go before voters but ultimately failed to get the 60% approval needed to pass.

She was also among the state attorneys general to sign on to the lawsuit backed by Trump aimed at overturning Joe Biden’s election victory in 2020.

Republican state Sen. Joe Gruters, a key Trump ally in the state, was among those who had pushed the president-elect’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump as their top pick for the Senate seat. Lara Trump removed herself from consideration in December.

Still, Gruters praised Moody, calling her “a winner here in Florida.”

“She’s very popular. And I think people see the job that she does and they appreciate her work and her effort at trying to ... keep Florida safe,” Gruters said ahead of the announcement.

Moody’s appointment opens up a key vacancy in Florida’s Cabinet, giving DeSantis another shot at expanding his influence in the state. DeSantis will also get to pick a replacement for outgoing Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who’s leaving his post to run for former Rep. Matt Gaetz’s open seat in Congress.

___ Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

