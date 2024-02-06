ERWIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jerry and Sibrina Barrett never spent a day apart over 35 years. They worked long hours, never took vacations, and liked to relax with their son at home. They had no idea that a hurricane could reach them in the mountains of East Tennessee.

Living in Johnson City, they were barely aware that Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on September 26. The next day it was raining heavily, so Sibrina went in late to her once-a-week cleaning job at the Impact Plastics factory.

It was the last time they saw each other.

Today, Sibrina Barnett's clothes are just where she left them, on her side of the bed. Her nail polish and shampoo are still in the bathroom. Her sweater still hangs from the back of a kitchen chair. Jerry knows he will have to move them one day, but not yet.

Helene caused catastrophic damage, the deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland since Katrina in 2005. At least 221 people were killed. Many were like Sibrina, drowning in floods hundreds of miles inland. Behind every number was a person whose absence is sorely felt.

'Just trying to enjoy life'

She was 17 and he was 20 when they met, and "35 years later, we never left each other’s side,” Jerry said.

At first they would cruise in Jerry's Camaro and blast the stereo, which “you could hear from a little way,” he jokes. They would "catch a group of friends or something, maybe park and sit around and talk” between her night shifts as a waitress.

“We wasn’t really wild people or anything. We was just a couple young people trying to enjoy life a little bit,” he said.

A few years later, she was pregnant. They got married and made their future, in a mobile home in the same community Jerry has known all his life.

“Me and her, both, growing up as kids, didn’t really have a lot,” Jerry says. “We wasn’t poor, but we wasn’t wearing Levi’s and Nikes and stuff either.”

They were both workaholics. He does HVAC repair, but she was proud to be the main breadwinner. Six days a week, she'd handle a morning cleaning job, then clean a private school in the evening. Clients loved her for being meticulous — she'd sometimes go back over areas already cleaned by a different crew until they met her standards.

“Work making money, that’s how you’re going to have anything,” Jerry says. “She spoiled me and my son. That’s exactly what she did.”

Caimen is 21 now, but the first thing visitors see in the home he shares with his dad is a coffee-table-sized resin model of characters from the Dragonball Z anime show. Dozens of smaller models fill a living room display case. Still more line the hallway. Sibrina ordered the figures and they would assemble them together. Some came all the way from Japan and cost thousands of dollars.