All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldSeptember 30, 2024

Flooding toll in Nepal reaches 193 as recovery work is stepped up

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The number of people killed by flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall over the weekend in Nepal has reached 193 while recovery and rescue work has been stepped up, officials said Monday.

AP News, Associated Press
In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen flooded due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen flooded due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Earthmovers remove mangled automobile debris from a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)
Earthmovers remove mangled automobile debris from a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch earthmovers removing automobile debris and the dead bodies of victims trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)
People watch earthmovers removing automobile debris and the dead bodies of victims trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rescue personnel transport the dead body of a victim who was trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)
Rescue personnel transport the dead body of a victim who was trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Rescue personnel transport the dead body of a victim who was trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Rescue personnel transport the dead body of a victim who was trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The number of people killed by flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall over the weekend in Nepal has reached 193 while recovery and rescue work has been stepped up, officials said Monday.

A police statement said there were 31 people who were still reported missing and 96 people were injured across the Himalayan nation.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Many of the deaths were in the capital Kathmandu which got heavy rainfall and much of southern part of the city was flooded. At least three buses headed to Kathmandu and stuck in traffic jam on a highway were buried by a landslide that killed three dozen people.

Weather improved on Sunday and Monday, allowing rescue and recovery work.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Adult day centers offer multicultural hubs for older people ...
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, deb...
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with ...
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Si...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy