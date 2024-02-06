All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldSeptember 28, 2024

Flooding in Nepal's capital kills at least 32 people

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Flooding caused by continuous rainfall has killed at least 32 people in Nepal's capital, and another 12 are missing, police said Saturday.

BINAJ GURUBACHARYA, Associated Press
In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen in flood due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen in flood due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather at the edge of the Bagmati River in spate after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
People gather at the edge of the Bagmati River in spate after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A tin shed lies partially submerged at the edge of the Bagmati River in spate after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
A tin shed lies partially submerged at the edge of the Bagmati River in spate after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hridesh Sah, 40, mourns the death of his nephew, who was found dead near a scrap collection site on the outskirts of Kathmandu after the shed he was sleeping under was flooded due to heavy rains in the country's capital, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
Hridesh Sah, 40, mourns the death of his nephew, who was found dead near a scrap collection site on the outskirts of Kathmandu after the shed he was sleeping under was flooded due to heavy rains in the country's capital, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman cries after she lost her home due to floods caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
A woman cries after she lost her home due to floods caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen in flood due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen in flood due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A bridge over Bagmati River lies damaged due to floods caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
A bridge over Bagmati River lies damaged due to floods caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch the turbulent waters of Bagmati River from a bridge as the river flooded due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
People watch the turbulent waters of Bagmati River from a bridge as the river flooded due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man walks on the shore of the flooded Bagmati River after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
A man walks on the shore of the flooded Bagmati River after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Flooding caused by continuous rainfall has killed at least 32 people in Nepal's capital, and another 12 are missing, police said Saturday.

Rains have been pounding since Friday night and are expected to continue over the weekend. Seventeen people were also injured while 1,053 were rescued across Kathmandu, according to Nepal Police spokesman Bishwo Adhikari.

He said all police personnel across the nation have been ordered to help in the rescue efforts.

The government had issued flood warnings across the Himalayan nation warning of massive rainfall.

Buses were banned from traveling at night on highways and cars were discouraged from the roads. Security forces were ordered to high alert.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak told reporters that there are reports of damage in other parts of the country, too, and officials are still collecting information.

“The government's priority right now is to rescue the people and help those who have been affected,” Lekhak said.

Parts of Kathmandu were inundated by the swollen rivers with many houses flooded and residents forced to move to top floors. A huge area on the southern side of the city has been mostly flooded. An army helicopter was used to pick up four people who were unable to leave their houses.

Most of Kathmandu was without power and internet for a period of time.

There were reports of landslides and flooding in other parts of the country.

The monsoon season that bring heavy rainfall began in June and usually ends by mid-September.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Adult day centers offer multicultural hubs for older people ...
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, deb...
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with ...
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Si...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy