Five things to know about Israel's attack on Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel delivered its long-expected response to Iranian missile attacks early Saturday by carrying out a series of airstrikes against the Islamic Republic.

Here's what to know:

Multiple targets were struck

Under the cover of darkness early Saturday, Israel struck multiple sites in different parts of Iran. Explosions were heard in the capital, Tehran, which sits deep inside the country.

The Israeli military said its “precise and targeted strikes” hit missile air defense systems and “aerial capabilities” as well as missile manufacturing facilities used to produce weapons that have been used against Israel. Iran insisted the strikes caused only “limited damage.”

It was not immediately clear how hard of a blow Israel dealt, with neither country providing detailed assessments of the destruction. Iran said the strikes targeted military bases in the provinces of Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran.

Israel appeared confident in its battering of Iran's air defenses, with military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari saying that “Israel now has broader aerial freedom of operation in Iran."

What wasn't hit also matters

The strikes did not appear to target facilities that would all but ensure a harsh Iranian response. Those most notably include Iran's oil infrastructure, the backbone of the OPEC member's economy, and its nuclear facilities.

President Biden earlier this month said he would not support an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites.

U.S. officials felt they had secured agreement from Israel not to hit nuclear or oil sites after dispatching another air-defense missile battery and associated troops, though those assurances were not set in stone.

This attack has finished

Israel signaled that the pre-dawn bombardment was the end of this attack.

"The retaliatory strike has been completed, and its objectives have been achieved,” Hagari said early Saturday, still the Sabbath in Israel.

Not long after, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said commercial flights would resume after being halted because of the airstrikes. Tehran's shops were open and streets were calm, though lines grew at gas stations as residents stocked up on fuel.