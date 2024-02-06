WASHINGTON (AP) — With only days left in the White House, President Joe Biden was saving a few surprises for his farewell address Wednesday evening. Instead of simply summing up his term in office, he used the opportunity to issue dire warnings about the future and call for deep changes to the country's foundational document.

Biden's term ends Monday, when he'll be replaced by Donald Trump, a man he has called an existential threat to the nation. Here's a look at what was likely the last major speech of a political career spanning more than five decades:

Biden sent an ominous message about future dangers

The outgoing president used the opportunity to deliver a series of warnings to the American people, much like Dwight Eisenhower did in 1961 when he expressed concerns about the “military industrial complex” in his farewell address.

Biden said “an oligarchy is taking shape in America” as power and money become more concentrated in the hands of the few. He criticized the “tech industrial complex" and social media, where “the truth is smothered by lies told for power and for profit.” He urged the country to continue confronting climate change, saying, “We must not be bullied into sacrificing the future."

It was a stark assessment for a politician who prides himself on optimism. Still, as if to prove his point about misinformation, Trump’s incoming communications director and press secretary started falsely claiming on social media that Biden's speech was prerecorded.

The president called for a constitutional amendment

Biden used the speech to announce one of his most ambitious proposals. He wants an amendment to the U.S. Constitution “to make clear that no president — no president — is immune from crimes that he or she commits while in office.”

The proposal is related to a landmark Supreme Court ruling from last summer, when justices said former presidents have broad immunity for official acts while they're in the White House. The ruling had major legal consequences, significantly narrowing the case against Trump for attempting to overturn his 2020 loss. The charges were dismissed following Trump’s win in November because sitting presidents can't be prosecuted.

In addition to the ruling's impact on Trump's case, Biden has been deeply troubled by the possibility that it would turn presidents into unaccountable kings.