All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 4, 2025

First military flight to send migrants to Guantanamo Bay is set to depart, official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first U.S. military flight to deport migrants from the United States to Guantanamo Bay was set to depart Tuesday, a U.S. official said. It is the first step in what is

TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is seen through the razor wire inside the Camp VI detention facility in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is seen through the razor wire inside the Camp VI detention facility in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first U.S. military flight to deport migrants from the United States to Guantanamo Bay was set to depart Tuesday, a U.S. official said. It is the first step in what is expected to be a surge in the number of migrants held at the Navy base in Cuba, which for decades was primarily used to detain foreigners associated with the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

President Donald Trump has eyed the facility as a holding center and said it has the capacity to hold as many as 30,000.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was assigned to Guantanamo Bay when he was on active duty, has called it a “perfect place” to house migrants. Additional U.S. troops have arrived at the facility in the past few days to help prepare the site.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In addition, the U.S. flew Indian migrants back to India on Monday and that flight was still in progress as of midday Tuesday, the U.S. official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public.

There had previously been seven deportation flights, to Ecuador, Guam, Honduras and Peru. In addition, Columbian officials flew to the U.S. and took two flights of migrants back to their country.

CNN was first to report on the flights.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 4
The man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie is going on tri...
WorldFeb. 4
Trump to attend Super Bowl in New Orleans
WorldFeb. 4
FBI agents sue over Justice Dept. effort to ID employees inv...
WorldFeb. 4
PHOTO COLLECTION: Marco Rubio in Latin America

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin mimics the moon's gravity for NASA experiments during spaceflight
WorldFeb. 4
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin mimics the moon's gravity for NASA experiments during spaceflight
Rubio will face questions about a deal to deport Americans and USAID turmoil
WorldFeb. 4
Rubio will face questions about a deal to deport Americans and USAID turmoil
How an ancient asteroid strike carved out 2 grand canyons on the moon
WorldFeb. 4
How an ancient asteroid strike carved out 2 grand canyons on the moon
As quakes rattle Greek islands, a few brave tourists enjoy having Santorini to themselves
WorldFeb. 4
As quakes rattle Greek islands, a few brave tourists enjoy having Santorini to themselves
Estee Lauder to cut up to 7,000 jobs as sales slide
WorldFeb. 4
Estee Lauder to cut up to 7,000 jobs as sales slide
Facing a flap over cats, Scotland's government denies it plans to ban felines
WorldFeb. 4
Facing a flap over cats, Scotland's government denies it plans to ban felines
Recovery work resumes at the site of the deadly plane and chopper collision near Washington
WorldFeb. 4
Recovery work resumes at the site of the deadly plane and chopper collision near Washington
Apple lashes out at iPhone porn app maker and EU rules allowing its download
WorldFeb. 4
Apple lashes out at iPhone porn app maker and EU rules allowing its download
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy