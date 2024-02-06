All sections
WorldFebruary 26, 2025

First measles death is reported in the West Texas outbreak that's infected more than 120 people

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A person who was hospitalized with measles has died from

DEVI SHASTRI, Associated Press
A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A vehicle drives past a sign outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A vehicle drives past a sign outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A person who was hospitalized with measles has died from measles in West Texas, the first death in an outbreak that began late last month.

Lubbock city spokesperson Lauren Adams confirmed the death Wednesday. It wasn't clear the age of the patient, who died overnight.

Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The measles outbreak in rural West Texas has grown to 124 cases across nine counties, the state health department said Tuesday. There are also nine cases in eastern New Mexico.

Measles is a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. Up to 9 out of 10 people who are susceptible will get the virus if exposed, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most kids will recover from the measles if they get it, but infection can lead to dangerous complications like pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling and death.

The outbreak is largely spreading in the Mennonite community in an area where small towns are separated by vast stretches of oil rig-dotted open land but connected due to people traveling between towns for work, church, grocery shopping and other day-to-day errands.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

