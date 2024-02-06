LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A person who was hospitalized with measles has died from measles in West Texas, the first death in an outbreak that began late last month.

Lubbock city spokesperson Lauren Adams confirmed the death Wednesday. It wasn't clear the age of the patient, who died overnight.

Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The measles outbreak in rural West Texas has grown to 124 cases across nine counties, the state health department said Tuesday. There are also nine cases in eastern New Mexico.