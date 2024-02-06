CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Changeover among federal government agencies is normal when a new administration comes to Washington. But President Donald Trump has implemented sweeping changes in the first days of his second administration, from firing career agency employees to freezing trillions in federal grant funds and halting diversity, equity and inclusion programs that could result in wide-ranging layoffs.

At least 240 employees are known to have been fired, reassigned, or designated to be laid off. Thousands of employees could be affected by other moves or the grant funds pause.

Here's a comprehensive look at Trump's actions so far:

Inspectors general

Each of the federal government's largest agencies has its own inspector general who is supposed to conduct objective audits, prevent fraud and promote efficiency.

Trump has fired at least 17 of them across the federal government, including inspectors he appointed in his first term. At least one Democratic appointee — Michael Horowitz, appointed to the post at the Justice Department by President Barack Obama — was spared.

Trump confirmed the move in a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, claiming, “it’s a very common thing to do,” and saying that he would “put good people in there that will be very good.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called the firings a “chilling purge,” while GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, a top Trump ally, acknowledged that the firings may have violated the law but said: “Just tell them you need to follow the law next time."

Federal prosecutors

It's normal for politically appointed U.S. attorneys to be replaced, but not as standard for career prosecutors to be ousted.

The Justice Department said Monday that it had fired more than a dozen employees who worked on criminal prosecutions of Trump, abrupt terminations targeting career prosecutors who worked on special counsel Jack Smith’s team investigating Trump. The firings were effective immediately.

By tradition, career employees remain with the department across presidential administrations regardless of their involvement in sensitive investigations.

Multiple senior career officials were also reassigned.

It was not immediately clear which prosecutors were affected by the order, or how many who worked on the investigations into Trump remained with the department as Trump took office last week. It was also not immediately known how many of the fired prosecutors intended to challenge the terminations by arguing that the department had cast aside civil service protections afforded to federal employees.

National Security Council

The National Security Council provides national security and foreign policy advice to the president. Last week, 160 of its career government, nonpolitical employees were sent home while the administration reviews staffing in an attempt to align with Trump's priorities.

The employees, commonly referred to as detailees, were summoned for an all-staff call and told they would be expected to be available to the council’s senior directors but would not need to report to the White House.

Incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz had signaled before Inauguration Day that he would look to return holdover civil servants who worked in the council during President Joe Biden’s administration to their home agencies. That was meant to ensure the council is staffed by those who support Trump’s goals.

State Department

A large number of senior career diplomats who served in politically appointed leadership positions — as well as in lower-level posts at the State Department — left their jobs at the demand of the new administration.

It was not immediately clear how many non-political appointees were being asked to leave.