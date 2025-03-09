Firefighters seek to contain wind-driven brush fire on Long Island

NEW YORK (AP) — Firefighters in New York were continuing to battle at least one brush fire in a wooded stretch of Long Island on Sunday as officials warned that high wind gusts would leave the region vulnerable to additional blazes.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Saturday after four separate fires broke out across large swaths of Long Island's Pine Barrens region, prompting closures to the highway and evacuations of a military base.

As of Sunday morning, three of those fires had been contained, while one was still burning in the hamlet of Westhampton, according to Michael Martino, a spokesperson for Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine.

Local fire crews, as well as the Air National Guard, worked through the night, containing roughly 80% of the blaze, according to Martino.