Fire danger remains high in parts of Los Angeles that have been ablaze for days, but there is hope that better weather over the weekend will give firefighters battling the flames some much-needed relief.

After calmer weather on Tuesday helped firefighters snuff out fires, a rare warning of a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” was issued for Wednesday in an area near the two fires that killed at least 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes. A red flag warning was issued by the National Weather Service from Central Coast to the border with Mexico from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Forecasts suggest that conditions for firefighting will improve later in the week.

What conditions are best for firefighting?

Just like wind and drought were major factors in why the fires spread so quickly, calmer wind speeds, more humidity, lower temperatures and more wind or rain can all help extinguish fires.

Humidity in the air exchanges moisture with soil, trees and other organic matter. When potential fuels are more moist, then fire danger is reduced because they're less combustible. Forecasters look out for relative humidity — or how much water vapor the air is holding. Fire warnings are issued when relative humidity is 15% or lower, combined with higher wind speeds.

Calmer or no winds also contribute to better conditions. Strong winds give oxygen to flames and can dry out vegetation, making it more combustible. While fires will continue even with no wind, they don't spread as easily, making it easier for firefighters to put it out or for firefighting planes to fly overhead.