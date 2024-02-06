INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The FireAid benefit was fueled by some of music’s best performers to raise money for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief efforts.

The event at the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Thursday night featured a long list of stars including Billie Eilish, Rod Stewart, Dr. Dre and Joni Mitchell during a pair of concerts that mixed stories of heartbreak, music and surprises galore.

They started right out of the gate, with Eilish joining Green Day for the first song of the night, leading to a cute moment greeting the band's frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong.

Another Billy, comedian Billy Crystal, quickly followed them and reminded everyone of why they were there and watching: to raise money to help rebuild the devastated Pacific Palisades and Altadena neighborhoods and other impacted areas.

The show ended with a big surprise: Lady Gaga performing an upbeat new song she said she wrote with her fiance specifically for FireAid.

Here are some of FireAid's outstanding moments:

Billy Crystal says ‘We’ll laugh again’

Crystal appeared as the first host in the same clothes he was wearing when he fled his family home, which was lost in the Palisades Fire. Then, with his trademark humor and heart, he recalled another national spasm of pain.

Crystal reminded the crowd that 23 years before, he attended the Concert for New York City in the wake of 9/11 and had seen grieving attendees holding up signs with pictures of their loved ones, asking if anyone had seen them.

“And tonight, here I am, talking to all of you in pain," he said. “But I’m also one of the hurting thousands asking, ‘Have you seen my school?’ ‘Have you seen my church?’ ‘Have you seen my house?’ ‘Have you seen my town?’ ‘Have you seen the 29 people who lost their lives?’”

“On that night in 2001, we were mourning the loss of hundreds of firefighters and police officers and first responders," Crystal said. "Tonight, we are here together to thank them and all those who run towards danger while we run to shelter and safety."

Crystal said he returned to the wreckage of his home and began to wail: “I had not cried like that since I was 15 and I was told that my father had just died.” His daughters soon found a rock with the word “Laughter” engraved in it.

He recalled how his uncle at his father’s funeral service made everyone laugh by telling stories and doing magic tricks. “It changed my life. I knew at that moment — even in your worst pain, folks — it’s OK and it’s important to laugh," he said.

“We’ll laugh again,” he said. “Let’s show the world who we are: We’re Los Angeles, one city, one heart. L.A. Strong!”

Eilish’s early surprise

FireAid kicked off with a surprise guest appearance from Grammy winner Eilish.

The superstar singer strutted onstage while Green Day performed “Last Night on Earth,” which includes the lyrics, “If I lose everything in the fire/I’m sending all my love to you.” She stood next to Armstrong as the band’s frontman played his guitar.

After Eilish finished, she blew kisses to the crowd, who who rose to their feet and threw their lit-up wrists toward the sky. She and the band performed as a series of photos showed devastated homeowners watching their houses burn to the ground.

Dr. Dre gives Cali love

Dr. Dre took the energy to another level, dashing onto the stage to join Anderson .Paak and Sheila E.

As Anderson .Paak introduced him, the crowd erupted with many rising to their feet, some jumping in excitement, as the super producer launched into a couple West Coast hip-hop classics: his 1999 hit “Still D.R.E.” and Tupac Shakur’s 1995 jam “California Love,” which he produced.

“I’m all about love for me tonight,” Dr. Dre said alongside Sheila E. standing behind her drums and Anderson.Paak, who wore a black jersey with “Koreatown” across his chest.