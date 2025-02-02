LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fifty years ago, the music mogul Clive Davis threw a party to celebrate the release of Arista Records’ first Grammy record of the year nominee: Barry Manilow’s “Mandy.” Stevie Wonder showed up. So did John Denver and Elton John.

What was a one-off celebration for an enduring hit morphed into one of the best-known and most exclusive parties of the year: the annual pre-Grammy fundraising event hosted by Davis, held every year on the Saturday before the Sunday award show.

At the 2025 benefit gala, once again held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, Manilow performed his 1975 classic. He was introduced with a short video depicting him doing the same five decades prior.

“Can you believe I looked like that," Manilow joked after attendees watched both versions. "Can you believe Clive looked like that?”

There was a lot to celebrate across five decades, but in the direct aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires that destroyed more than 14,000 structures and displaced tens of thousands of people, efforts to raise awareness and donations punctuated the night.

A QR code was placed at every table and flashed on screens to encourage contributions to the Recording Academy and its affiliated MusiCares charity to aid the relief efforts. The evening, infamous for running into the wee hours of the morning, concluded at a respectable 11:30 p.m. to avoid distracting from the cause.

“This one is a little different,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said in his opening remarks. “We knew we could use this platform” to honor first responders and celebrate “the resilience of this community.”

Since launching LA wildfire relief efforts, the academy has raised “almost $5 million in aid," he announced.

The tonal shift came as no surprise. The annual event was one of the few 2025 Grammy week events not canceled due to the fires.

Many performers and industry veterans used their time on stage to drive attention to relief efforts.

“Please take care of the people kicking ass on the front lines, the first responders," the charismatic Post Malone said after a stripped-down arrangement of his 2018 track “Sunflower,” the first double-diamond certified single at 20x platinum, which he described as his “only good song.”