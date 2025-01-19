All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 19, 2025

Fire-ravaged Southern California braces for gusty winds and heightened wildfire risk

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern Californians are bracing for gusty winds and a heightened risk of wildfires less than two weeks after

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire as it burns multiple structures in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
FILE - Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire as it burns multiple structures in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent, File)
FILE - Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
FILE - The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The Palisades Fire burns vehicles and structures in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
FILE - The Palisades Fire burns vehicles and structures in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire around a burned structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent, File)
FILE - A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire around a burned structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A helicopter drops water on the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
FILE - A helicopter drops water on the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - An aerial view shows the devastation by the Palisades Fire Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - An aerial view shows the devastation by the Palisades Fire Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A home burns in the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File)
FILE - A home burns in the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The Altadena Community Church explodes in flames during the Eaton Fire, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - The Altadena Community Church explodes in flames during the Eaton Fire, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern Californians are bracing for gusty winds and a heightened risk of wildfires less than two weeks after deadly blazes that have killed at least 27 people and ravaged thousands of homes broke out

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning signaling increased fire danger for Los Angeles and Ventura counties for Monday and Tuesday due to low humidity and warm, dry Santa Ana winds.

Critical fire weather with wind gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) was also forecast for Southern California communities stretching to San Diego, with residents urged to take steps to get ready to evacuate such as creating an emergency kit and keeping cars filled with at least a half tank of gas.

The warnings come as firefighters continue to battle two major blazes in the Los Angeles area, the Palisades and Eaton fires, which have destroyed more than 14,000 structures since they broke out during fierce winds on Jan. 7. The Palisades fire was 52% contained on Sunday and the Eaton fire 81% contained, according to fire officials.

Firefighters said they have have made progress on the perimeter of the Palisades fire, which has charred more than 37 square miles (96 square kilometers) near the Pacific coast, but there are areas in the interior that continue to burn, said Dan Collins, a spokesperson for the Palisades fire incident.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“There is always a possibility in a red flag warning something hot, or some type of burning material from the interior, could be perhaps whipped up and blown across the containment lines,” Collins said.

While firefighters are fairly confident the Eaton fire further inland will remain contained, there are concerns a new fire could break out with vegetation especially dry for this time of year, said Carlos Herrera, an Eaton fire spokesperson.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has positioned 45 fire engines across the region in addition to water-dropping aircraft and hand crews to enable a quick response should a new fire break out, according to the governor's office of emergency services.

“This proactive approach has proven to be a critical component of California’s wildfire response strategy, reducing response times and containing fires before they escalate,” the office said.

Damage estimates have continued to climb for the Palisades and Eaton fires nearly two weeks since they began. Inspectors have fanned out to check buildings and assess damages, but Collins said it is impossible to know whether the remaining structures affected in the Palisades fire are intact.

“Our damage inspection teams have to inspect every structure within the fire perimeter,” Collins said. “They're about two-thirds of the way done.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 19
Barkley runs for 78 and 62-yard TDs in the snow and Eagles b...
WorldJan. 19
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Arlington National Ceme...
WorldJan. 19
Jingle jangle: Draft lyrics to 'Mr. Tambourine Man' sell for...
WorldJan. 19
Immigrants in Chicago and other US cities brace for expected...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: Israel Palestinians Gaza
WorldJan. 19
PHOTO COLLECTION: Israel Palestinians Gaza
PHOTO COLLECTION: Israel Palestinians Hostages
WorldJan. 19
PHOTO COLLECTION: Israel Palestinians Hostages
Keke Palmer comedy ‘One of Them Days’ and ‘Mufasa’ in close race for No. 1
WorldJan. 19
Keke Palmer comedy ‘One of Them Days’ and ‘Mufasa’ in close race for No. 1
Heavy snow and frigid Arctic blast put 70 million across the U.S. under winter storm warnings
WorldJan. 19
Heavy snow and frigid Arctic blast put 70 million across the U.S. under winter storm warnings
Pope welcomes Cuba's prisoner release following talks with Vatican as part of long-standing dialogue
WorldJan. 19
Pope welcomes Cuba's prisoner release following talks with Vatican as part of long-standing dialogue
Why are lone homes left standing after the fires? It's not entirely luck
WorldJan. 19
Why are lone homes left standing after the fires? It's not entirely luck
Biden is spending his final full day in office in South Carolina. It helped him become president
WorldJan. 19
Biden is spending his final full day in office in South Carolina. It helped him become president
It's inauguration eve and Trump is ready to revel in his return to power
WorldJan. 19
It's inauguration eve and Trump is ready to revel in his return to power
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy