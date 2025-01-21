All sections
WorldJanuary 21, 2025

Fire in a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey kills at least 10 people, injures 32

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A fire broke out at a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday, killing at least at least 10 people and hospitalizing another 32 with injuries, officials said.

AP News, Associated Press
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at a ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, in northwest Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (IHA via AP)
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a hotel at a ski resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, in northwest Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (IHA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The fire broke out overnight at the restaurant of a hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

The fire broke out overnight at the restaurant of a hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Two of the victims died after jumping out of the building in a panic, Gov. Abdulaziz Aydin told the state-run Anadolu Agency. Private NTV television said some people tried to climb down from their rooms using sheets.

There were 234 guests staying at the hotel, Aydin said.

Television images showed the roof and top floors of the hotel on fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Kartalkaya is a popular ski resort in the Koroglu mountains, some 300 kilometers (186 miles) east of Istanbul. The fire occurred during the school semester break, when hotels in the region are packed.

Aydin's office said 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances were sent to the site.

Other hotels at the resort were evacuated as a precaution.

