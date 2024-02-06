WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans on Friday will get their last major look at the state of the U.S. economy — the October jobs report — just four days before Election Day. The view, though, is likely to be obscured by the effects of strikes and hurricanes that left many workers temporarily off payrolls.

The Labor Department is expected to report that employers added just under 118,000 jobs last month, according to forecasters surveyed by the data firm FactSet. That would be a decent if hardly spectacular gain. But it would mark a sharp drop from the unexpectedly strong 254,000 jobs that the economy added in September.

Economists have cautioned, though, that Hurricanes Helene and Milton, combined with ongoing strikes, including one by machinists at Boeing, had the effect of pushing down net job growth in October. Lydia Boussour, a senior economist at the tax and consulting firm EY, said she expects the government to report that just 70,000 jobs were gained in October. By her calculations, the hurricanes and the strikes combined to subtract as many as 111,000 jobs from payrolls last month.

“The October jobs report will be muddied,’’ Boussour wrote in a commentary. “We believe the true underlying pace of job growth was likely around 170,000 in October.” At the same time, the unemployment rate is expected to stay at a low 4.1%, according to the FactSet survey.

By any measure, such figures are those of a healthy job market — not quite as robust as it was early this year but still solid and steady. Combined with an inflation rate that has tumbled from its 2022 peak to near pre-pandemic levels, the overall economy appears on solid footing on the eve of Election Day.

Economists have noted, too, that the United States has the strongest of the world’s most advanced economies, one that has proved surprisingly durable despite the pressure of high interest rates. This week, for example, the government estimated that the economy expanded at a healthy 2.8% annual rate last quarter, with consumer spending — the heart of the economy — helping drive growth.