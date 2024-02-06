All sections
WorldDecember 27, 2024

Final crystal triangles installed on Times Square ball ahead of New Year's Eve

NEW YORK (AP) — The last of the crystal triangles that make up this year's Times Square New Year's Eve ball were installed on Friday morning, marking the first time in 10 years that all 2,688 were replaced at once.

BY MELISSA GOLDIN, Associated Press
Times Square New Year's Eve Ball is displayed at One Times Square, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Times Square New Year's Eve Ball is displayed at One Times Square, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Times Square New Year's Eve Ball is displayed at One Times Square, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Singer Pitbull attends the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Crystal Installation at One Times Square, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person touches the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball at One Times Square, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Singer Pitbull, left, and Joy Mangano, right, founder of CleanBoss, install a crystal during the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Crystal Installation at One Times Square, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rapper Pitbull and inventor Joy Mangano were among those on hand to help the organizers of the celebration put the final pieces in place atop One Times Square, the skyscraper from which the 11,875-pound (5,386-kilogram) geodesic sphere drops to mark the new year.

A New Year's Eve ball was first dropped in Times Square in 1907. Built by a young immigrant metalworker named Jacob Starr, the 700-pound (318-kilogram), 5-foot (1.52-meter) diameter ball was made of iron and wood and featured 100 25-watt light bulbs. Six newer versions of the ball have been featured in the century-plus since that first celebration.

The only years no ball drop occurred were 1942 and 1943, when the city instituted a nightly “dimout” during World War II to protect itself from attacks. Crowds instead celebrated the new year with a moment of silence followed by chimes rung from the base of One Times Square.

