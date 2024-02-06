WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before rioters roamed the halls of the U.S. Capitol threatening to “hang Mike Pence,” Donald Trump told his vice president that people are going to “hate your guts” and “think you're stupid” if he failed to stop the 2020 election certification.

The New Year’s Day warning wasn’t the first time Trump pressured Pence to overturn the election results. Nor was it the last. In what came to be known as “Operation Pence Card,” Trump spent weeks publicly and privately pushing his vice president to help him stay in power after losing.

“You’re too honest,” Trump berated his vice president in that Jan. 1 morning call.

After they hung up, the president tweeted a reminder for his followers to come to Washington for the “BIG Protest Rally” just days away — what would become the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

The exchanges between the president and his vice president, detailed in special counsel Jack Smith’s court filing this week, show the extraordinary lengths Trump went to overturn the 2020 election, even as he lays the groundwork to challenge this year's contest, if he loses.

Pence is no longer standing beside Trump, and has refused to endorse the Republican nominee's bid to return to the White House. Trump and his new vice presidential running-mate, JD Vance, still refuse to accept the 2020 election results that delivered the presidency to Joe Biden.

At a pivotal moment during this week's debate between Vance and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, Vance declined to say whether he accepted the results of the last election. In a stark retort, Walz said, “That’s why Mike Pence isn’t on this stage.”

Much of the special counsel’s filing recounts the tumultuous months after the November election, when Trump — surrounded by allies including Steve Bannon, his former campaign manager turned podcast host, who is now in jail after a contempt of Congress conviction — directed his team to fight to keep him in office. The former president, indicted on criminal charges in the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, called the new filing “election interference” and has sought to have the case dismissed.

The day after the election, Trump told Pence to “study up” on the claims of voter fraud in the states they had previously won, when they first ran for office together in 2016.

“It was just look at all of it, let me know what you think,” Pence recalled of their Nov. 4 phone call. “But he told me the campaign was going to fight, was going to go to court and make challenges.”

That weekend, as Biden was projected the winner, Pence tried to “encourage” Trump “as a friend” to consider all that he had accomplished.

“You took a dying party and gave it a new lease on life,” Pence told Trump on Nov. 7.

As the days went on, the campaign team was giving Trump what Pence described as a “sober and somewhat pessimistic report” on the state of the election challenges they were waging.

“Pence gradually and gently tried to convince the defendant to accept the lawful results of the election, even if it meant they lost,” the court filing said.

“Don’t concede but recognize the process is over,” Pence said he told his defeated running mate on Nov. 12.

Four days later at a private lunch, Pence encouraged the president to accept the results and run again in four years. “I don’t know, 2024 is so far off,” Trump responded, according to the filing.

By early December there was a shift. Trump was starting to think about Congress’ role in the election process.

“For the first time, he mentioned to Pence the possibility of challenging the election results in the House of Representatives,” the filing said, citing a Dec. 5 phone call.

It was the beginning of an intensifying public and private campaign, orchestrated by Trump, that in the coming weeks would bear down on Pence, and ultimately raise concern for his own safety. Some of the details are described in Pence’s own book, “So Help Me God."

Trump and his team of outside lawyers, headed by Rudy Giuliani, “developed a new plan” after their legal challenges all failed. It was focused on seven states Trump had lost, guided by a proposal from law professor John Eastman to create alternate slates of electors who would claim the defeated president, in fact, had won.

And they turned their attention to Pence.

They falsely claimed that Pence, in his ministerial role as president of the Senate, could decide on Jan. 6 which slates of electors to select, or send them both back to the states for reconsideration, the prosecutors said.