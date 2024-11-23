All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 23, 2024

Fighting between armed sectarian groups in restive northwestern Pakistan kills at least 37 people

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Fighting between armed Sunni and Shiite groups in northwestern Pakistan killed at least 37 people and injured 25 others, a senior police officer from the region said Saturday.

RIAZ KHAN, Associated Press
Shiite Muslims chant slogans to condemn the killing of Shiite Muslims by gunmen in an ambush in Kurram district, during a demonstration in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Shiite Muslims chant slogans to condemn the killing of Shiite Muslims by gunmen in an ambush in Kurram district, during a demonstration in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Fighting between armed Sunni and Shiite groups in northwestern Pakistan killed at least 37 people and injured 25 others, a senior police officer from the region said Saturday.

The overnight violence was the latest to rock Kurram, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and comes days after a deadly gun ambush killed 42 people.

Shiite Muslims make up about 15% of the 240 million people in Sunni-majority Pakistan, which has a history of sectarian animosity between the communities.

Although the two groups generally live together peacefully, tensions remain, especially in Kurram.

The station house police officer in Kurram, Saleem Shah, said armed men in Bagan and Bacha Kot torched shops, houses and government property.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Intense gunfire was ongoing between the Alizai and Bagan tribes in the Lower Kurram area.

“Educational institutions in Kurram are closed due to the severe tension. Both sides are targeting each other with heavy and automatic weapons,” said Shah.

Videos shared with The Associated Press showed a market engulfed by fire and orange flames piercing the night sky. Gunfire can also be heard.

The location of Thursday’s attack was also targeted by armed men, who marched on the area.

Survivors of the gun ambush said assailants emerged from a vehicle and sprayed buses and cars with bullets. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack and police have not identified a motive.

Dozens of people from the district’s Sunni and Shiite communities have been killed since July, when a land dispute erupted in Kurram that later turned into general sectarian violence.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 23
Even with access to blockbuster obesity drugs, some people d...
WorldNov. 23
These Peruvian women left the Amazon, but their homeland sti...
WorldNov. 23
Doctor at the heart of Turkey's newborn baby deaths case say...
WorldNov. 23
At least 11 killed and dozens injured in Israeli strikes in ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Japan will hold first memorial for 'all workers' at Sado gold mines but blurs WWII atrocity. Why?
WorldNov. 23
Japan will hold first memorial for 'all workers' at Sado gold mines but blurs WWII atrocity. Why?
Laos government pledges justice in mass alcohol poisoning case that has killed 6 tourists
WorldNov. 23
Laos government pledges justice in mass alcohol poisoning case that has killed 6 tourists
Negotiators work through the night at UN climate talks to try to reach a cash deal for poor nations
WorldNov. 23
Negotiators work through the night at UN climate talks to try to reach a cash deal for poor nations
Voters rejected historic election reforms across the US, despite more than $100M push
WorldNov. 23
Voters rejected historic election reforms across the US, despite more than $100M push
Trump raced to pick many Cabinet posts. He took more time to settle on a treasury secretary
WorldNov. 23
Trump raced to pick many Cabinet posts. He took more time to settle on a treasury secretary
Alyssa Nakken, first full-time female coach in MLB history, leaving Giants to join Guardians
WorldNov. 23
Alyssa Nakken, first full-time female coach in MLB history, leaving Giants to join Guardians
Officer kills pet dog mistaken for a coyote in Massachusetts town. The owner says it was unnecessary
WorldNov. 23
Officer kills pet dog mistaken for a coyote in Massachusetts town. The owner says it was unnecessary
Trump chooses Bessent to be Treasury secretary and Vought as top budget official
WorldNov. 23
Trump chooses Bessent to be Treasury secretary and Vought as top budget official
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy